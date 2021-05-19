New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/Digpu): MBA is the most lucrative Management degree, not only in India but across the world. Every year, not thousands, but lakhs of students start their dreams aspirations of getting an MBA degree that will help them secure the job they have always wanted.

However, as per AICTE, in 2016-17, more than half of MBA graduates did not get hired in campus placements., only 47 per cent of MBAs were placed which was 4 per cent less than the previous year. These numbers did not include graduates from the elite Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) which are not affiliated to AICTE.

As shocking as these statistics maybe, but we must bear in mind that they belong to the pre-pandemic era. It is a known fact that the pandemic has shrunk the job market unimaginably and securing a job in the post-pandemic world will be a huge task. Mere education might not be able to get you a job as companies will be looking for multi-talented individuals.

Here is how SKIPS is tackling these challenges with not only top tier education but a college life that is an experience in itself;

* Unique Mentorships

SKIPS built a robust arrangement between students and faculties in the name of the Mentor-Mentee Program of the institution. This is the Ultimate Selling Points (USP) of the college. Mentor-Mentee programs at SKIPS are comprehensive programs that are designed and constructed for the newly admitted students. These programs are a 3-pronged strategy of SKIPS where fresher's get associated with a senior student, assigned faculty mentor and industry mentor. This helps these freshers to prepare for a corporate life at three levels, simultaneously.

* A Social Life Beyond Comparison

In college, it may seem as though there is never enough time to finish what needs to be done. But maintaining your social life and expanding your social circle is very important and should not be neglected. Not only is socializing beneficial for your health, happiness, and your self-confidence, but it's also a great way to learn outside of the classroom. At SKIPS, there is no dearth of Social Events that help in building up confidence of the students while also refining their communication skills.

* Practical and Skill based education

Although theoretical knowledge is important for excelling in a management career, it is incomplete without the practical aspect. SKIPS provides its students with hands-on practical experience through its industrial visits, knowledge fests and multiple workshops with leading industries and industry experts. This education outside the class is what makes Narayan students get better of the market competition and get jobs that others only dream of.

SKIPS is one of the leading Management Education institutions in Ahmedabad. The best of the best badge has however not been easy to earn and by putting into practice what other colleges only talk about, has SKIPS earned it. Life at SKIPS prepares students for the post-pandemic job market where corporates will hunt for individuals who have a diverse skill set to offer and not just bookish knowledge.

