Business News | Light Up Diwali With FNP's Exclusive Gift Collection Delicious Gourmet Delights Alongside Sustainable and Personalized Treasures

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], November 6: As the festive season approaches, Ferns N Petals (FNP), India's largest gifting brand, announces the grand unveiling of its Diwali Collection. With a shimmering array of over 1000 handpicked treasures, this year's collection promises to ignite the spirit of Diwali, bringing warmth and joy to households across the nation. In anticipation of this radiant celebration, the brand is poised for a 60% surge in revenue and sales.

Agency News ANI| Nov 06, 2023 04:32 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Light Up Diwali With FNP's Exclusive Gift Collection Delicious Gourmet Delights Alongside Sustainable and Personalized Treasures
FNP Launches Diwali Hamper Complete With Delicious Dry Fruits, Sweets and Gourmet Chocolates

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 6: As the festive season approaches, Ferns N Petals (FNP), India's largest gifting brand, announces the grand unveiling of its Diwali Collection. With a shimmering array of over 1000 handpicked treasures, this year's collection promises to ignite the spirit of Diwali, bringing warmth and joy to households across the nation. In anticipation of this radiant celebration, the brand is poised for a 60% surge in revenue and sales.

Also Read | ‘Only Gujaratis Can Be Thugs’ Remark: Supreme Court Stays Trial Against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Defamation Case.

Udyat Gutguti, Director Category FNP said, "As we usher in the season of lights, we carry with us the traditions that unite us and the innovation that propels us forward. This Diwali Collection is more than a range of giftinister Arvind Kejriwal Calls High-Level Meet As Air Quality Continues To Remain In Severe Category

Close
Search

Business News | Light Up Diwali With FNP's Exclusive Gift Collection Delicious Gourmet Delights Alongside Sustainable and Personalized Treasures

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], November 6: As the festive season approaches, Ferns N Petals (FNP), India's largest gifting brand, announces the grand unveiling of its Diwali Collection. With a shimmering array of over 1000 handpicked treasures, this year's collection promises to ignite the spirit of Diwali, bringing warmth and joy to households across the nation. In anticipation of this radiant celebration, the brand is poised for a 60% surge in revenue and sales.

Agency News ANI| Nov 06, 2023 04:32 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Light Up Diwali With FNP's Exclusive Gift Collection Delicious Gourmet Delights Alongside Sustainable and Personalized Treasures
FNP Launches Diwali Hamper Complete With Delicious Dry Fruits, Sweets and Gourmet Chocolates

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 6: As the festive season approaches, Ferns N Petals (FNP), India's largest gifting brand, announces the grand unveiling of its Diwali Collection. With a shimmering array of over 1000 handpicked treasures, this year's collection promises to ignite the spirit of Diwali, bringing warmth and joy to households across the nation. In anticipation of this radiant celebration, the brand is poised for a 60% surge in revenue and sales.

Also Read | ‘Only Gujaratis Can Be Thugs’ Remark: Supreme Court Stays Trial Against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Defamation Case.

Udyat Gutguti, Director Category FNP said, "As we usher in the season of lights, we carry with us the traditions that unite us and the innovation that propels us forward. This Diwali Collection is more than a range of gifts; it's a promise of joy, sustainability, and cherished memories."

A Gourmet Affair

Also Read | NASA and SpaceX To Launch ’29th Commercial Resupply Services Mission’ To International Space Station With 5,800 Pound Cargo on November 9.

Within this magnificent collection lies a tapestry woven with threads of tradition and adorned with the sparkle of innovation. Adding to the gastronomic feast of Diwali, FNP is thrilled to introduce its own assortment of gourmet delight ranging from premium chocolates, dry-fruits and delectable Mithais. The irresistible Saffron Kaju Katli and Desi Ghee Laddoos, along with Jumbo Cashews and California Almonds, stand as a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence.

A Tapestry of Tradition and Innovation

From the fragrant elegance of the finest flowers and indoor plants to the divine presence of hand carved figurines of deities, FNP's collection epitomizes the art of gifting. The elaborate Diwali hampers complete with hand-painted diyas, metal lamps will illuminate the path to cherished memories, while a luxurious assortment of spa items and a tempting selection of hot beverages like organic tea will add a touch of health and nostalgia.

Eco-Friendly Radiance

In a world where sustainability is paramount, FNP takes pride in embracing eco-friendly practices and offering sustainable product options. The Diwali collection showcases eco-conscious products, including diyas and tea light candles crafted from soy wax embossed with pressed flower petals exuding a gentle soothing glow free from harmful fumes. Plantable stationery set, coasters made of recycled wood, fun cracker boxes filled with flower seeds. What's more, the latest range of eco-friendly festive hampers are more than just gifts; they are a lifeline for endangered species, with proceeds from the sale directly contributing to the noble cause.

Personalized Gifting, Crafting Memories

FNP's personalized gifting category, experiencing a 40% YoY growth, offers a unique range of customized treasures. From custom mugs that speak of cherished moments to LED lights that brighten hearts, photo frames that capture memories, and cushions that offer comfort, these gifts are the quintessential home decor assortment for the loved ones.

From Metros to Tier 2: A Unifying Celebration

While the bustling metros continue to shine with enthusiasm, FNP also anticipate a 25-30% surge in demand from Tier 2 markets this festive season. This highlights the brand's reach and reflects the spirit of unity that Diwali represents.

FNP's Diwali Gift Collection starts from Rs. 249.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Ravindra Jadeja
200K+ searches
Real Madrid
100K+ searches
Amala Paul
50K+ searches
Cello share price
20K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India

Diwali 2023 Bonus for Delhi Government Employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 7,000 Bonus for Staffers in Select Categories (Watch Video)

  • P Kannan Dies: Former Puducherry Minister Passes Away Following Severe Viral Pneumonia

  • Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Villager Bites Minister Suresh Dhakad’s Thumb During Campaign in Pohari

  • Chennai Rains Today Videos: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital, More Rainfall Expected

  • Northern Lights Dazzle in Skies Over Stonehenge, Different Parts of World; Stunning Photos of Auroras in Red and Green Colours Surface Online

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Ravindra Jadeja
    200K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    100K+ searches
    Amala Paul
    50K+ searches
    Cello share price
    20K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot