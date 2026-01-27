SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: India marked a historic milestone in its literary journey as 774 authors from across the country came together to write and publish 774 eBooks, creating a world record under the Likhega India Mission, a national initiative led by Sweta Samota and Manish Samota of India Authors Academy.

The record attempt was successfully completed on December 17, 2025, and its celebration took place at a grand conclave on January 17, 2026, at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium. The event brought together authors, educators, doctors, professionals and homemakers, and marked the formal emergence of Likhega India as a structured national movement aimed at making India the Author Capital of the World.

From Vision to National Movement

The Likhega India Mission (likhegaindia.in) was formally launched on November 7, 2025, with a clear objective: to make India the author capital of the world and bring back the glory of Nalanda. This mission is also to prove that writing and publishing a book is not limited to a privileged few, but is accessible to anyone with a story, an idea, or a purpose--when supported by the right system.

Over the following weeks, hundreds of aspiring and established authors committed to an intensive guided journey. The mission was built on a nine-mission framework designed by Sweta Samota, taking participants step-by-step from idea clarity and writing to publishing and final submission. This process was reinforced through five structured checkpoints, ensuring accountability, quality, and timely completion across all entries that became part of the world record.

For many participants, Likhega India marked their first published book, representing a powerful shift from aspiration to authorship.

"India has always been rich in stories and ideas," said Sweta Samota, Co-Founder of India Authors Academy and the visionary behind the mission. "The challenge was never talent--it was access and structure. Likhega India exists to remove those barriers. This record is proof of what becomes possible when belief is supported by systems."

The Author Experience: Becoming World Record Holders

At the heart of the mission was the author experience. Participants navigated deadlines, writing blocks, revisions, and self-doubt--often while balancing careers, families, and personal commitments. What unified them was a shared commitment to complete the process and contribute to a collective national goal.

By successfully completing all missions and checkpoints and publishing their eBooks within the defined timeline, each participant officially became a world record author. While the final count stood at 774 eBooks, the deeper outcome was a strong sense of identity, confidence, and belonging among the authors--many of whom described the journey as transformative.

Official Recognition and Leadership Execution

The achievement received formal recognition from the Asia Book of Records, with adjudicator Kashmira Shah presenting the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records certificates on stage to Sweta Samota and Manish Samota.

Behind the success of the mission was sustained effort by the co-founders of India Authors Academy. While Sweta Samota led the vision, mentoring, and author mobilisation, Manish Samota focused on building the operational systems, verification processes, and execution frameworks required to manage a project of this scale.

"A mission of this magnitude cannot succeed on motivation alone," said Manish Samota. "It requires discipline, systems, and consistent execution. Likhega India was designed to demonstrate that large-scale authorship is possible when vision is backed by structure."

A Landmark Offline Celebration and the Road Ahead

Although all 774 authors were part of the world record, the conclave witnessed a landmark offline gathering, with over 450 authors attending in person. These authors were felicitated on stage during a large-scale award ceremony, making it one of the largest physical gatherings of world record-holding authors in India.

The event concluded with a collective vision-setting exercise, encouraging participants to reflect on how they would take their work forward--not just as books, but as platforms for influence and impact.

Sweta and Manish emphasised that the Likhega India Mission is only the beginning of a long-term national vision. Future initiatives aim to expand authorship across cities, build community-driven knowledge ecosystems, and revive India's legacy as a global centre of ideas and storytelling.

"This world record is not the destination," added Sweta Samota. "It is the foundation of a movement. Likhega India exists to ensure that voices are not only written, but heard, sustained, and carried forward."

About India Authors Academy

India Authors Academy (https://indiaauthorsacademy.com) is a leading author education and mentoring platform founded by Sweta Samota and Manish Samota. The academy empowers individuals across India to write, publish, and scale their ideas through structured programs, missions, and community-driven learning ecosystems.

