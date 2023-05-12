Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is a one-stop financial marketplace, where one can find a range of loans to choose from. Interested individuals can apply for secured and unsecured loans across nine categories from multiple lending institutions. These loans are available at affordable interest rates and come with flexible tenures, ensuring users have a comfortable borrowing and repayment experience. Given below is an overview of the different types of loans one can get on Bajaj Markets.

Disclaimer: The details mentioned above are subject to change as per the lender's policies. Take a look at some of the top lending partners on the platform:

* Bajaj Housing Finance Limited* ICICI Bank* LIC Housing Finance* Bajaj Finance Limited* YES Bank* Muthoot Finance* Fullerton India* Shriram Housing Finance* Union Bank of India* Shubham Housing Finance* Axis Bank* PaySense* PNB Housing Finance Limited* Fibe* CASHe* KreditBee* Home First Finance Company* L&T Financial Services

Applying for a loan on Bajaj Markets is beneficial for a range of reasons including:

* Multiple lending partners ensure applicants have choices at their fingertips and allows for easy comparison of options * Digital EMI calculators on the platform helps applicants forecast their EMIs before applying to plan repayment and adjust loan terms to suit their pocket* Free service to check CIBIL score allows applicants to track their creditworthiness to improve their eligibility for loans* Easy, fast and secure online application helps applicants get financing any time and from anywhere* Transparency in the process and charges helps applicants make informed decisions* Minimal requirement for documents makes the application process hassle-free

All these features allow one to enjoy a seamless process to get quick access to funds to fulfil a range of requirements, such as:

* Growing or running a business* Financing a vacation or a wedding* Meeting education expenses* Addressing medical emergencies* Home renovation* Purchasing a home or property* Buying a two-wheeler Through a convenient and intuitive digital process, applicants can choose the ideal loan to suit their needs on the Bajaj Markets. One can also opt for Home Loan Balance Transfer or Loan Against Property Balance Transfer facility to transfer their outstanding loan balance from one financial institution to the other.

