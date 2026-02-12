New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Thursday passed 'The Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026' after hours of discussions. The Bill seeks to amend the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

The amendment seeks to avoid any future unwarranted complications regarding the continuity of three laws that were replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020. These are the Trade Unions Act, 1926; the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946; and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, which relate to trade unions, industrial employment, and industrial disputes.

According to the statement of objects and reasons in the Bill, there was a possibility of future confusion arising from a misconceived view that the Act delegates the power to repeal the said enactments to the executive. Therefore, it is advisable to adopt the proposed amendment to avoid future unwarranted complications.

Replying to the discussion before the Bill's passage in the Lower House, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said the Bill guarantees the issuance of appointment letters to the youth.

"To every such youth who will get a job, an appointment letter must be given under all circumstances," he said in the House.

"Whoever gets the job will also receive an appointment letter, so that there is written proof of the terms of employment. For equal work, the wages of female and male workers will no longer be different; previously, there was no legal restriction on this. The Labour Code has guaranteed equal pay for equal work."

Two and a half months have passed since the Labour Code was implemented.

Pointing to surveys, the minister said 60 per cent of workers believe that employment conditions have become clearer and that job security has been provided after the implementation of labour codes.

"Among gig workers and those working on contract, the hope for social security benefits has increased," the minister said.

For workers who previously worked in mines or cleaned sewers, labourers in companies with at least 10 workers had access to ESIC treatment facilities, he said. "Under the new Labour Code, workers in hazardous areas, even if fewer than 10, will get treatment facilities under ESIC."

Also, health checkups are now mandatory for all workers aged 40 and above.

Until the new labour codes were adopted, an employee had to work for 5 years to be eligible for gratuity.

"Now, under the new Labour Code, there's a guarantee of gratuity even after working for one year," the minister said.

Many members, including Kodikunnil Suresh, Darshan Singh Choudhary, Kalyan Banerjee, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Supriya Sule, Jagdambika Pal, Adv Chandrashekhar, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, have participated in the discussion. (ANI)

