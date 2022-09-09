New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrencies have changed the way people transact.

Payments are processed in minutes now, all thanks to blockchain technology. Cryptocurrency transactions are powered by a distributed and open ledger bringing more transparency into the payment system.

Cryptocurrency tokens have also emerged as a popular investment instrument and have delivered huge gains in the past. If you're wondering how to buy cryptocurrency, then this guide will help you out and will explain the entire process in a step-by-step manner.

Identifying the right cryptocurrencies to invest in is not an easy task. It requires a lot of research and evaluation of a token's road map and future plans. If you're an amateur investor, then you might benefit from the three cryptocurrencies that will be discussed in this article. Big Eyes (BIG) is a newly launched meme cryptocurrency that targets the DeFi sector.

The BIG Token can be purchased on presale here. Polygon (MATIC) is another ecosystem that has seen rapid advancements and has managed to establish major partnerships in the past. Quant (QNT) is another token that has seen a lot of upside in the past and could potentially register another round of a bullish rally in the medium to long-term. Together these three tokens could help to power up your crypto portfolio and provide potentially gigantic gains in the long-term.

Say no to buy and sell tax with the Big Eyes Token

Big Eyes is a new and upcoming ecosystem that is out to revolutionize the way decentralised finance (DeFi) works. The native cryptocurrency of the ecosystem is represented by the ticker symbol BIG and is currently available on presale. 1USDT can buy 10000 Big Eyes Tokens and it is easy to accumulate huge quantities of this coin.

A major aim of this meme cryptocurrency is to simplify the DeFi ecosystem. At present, the DeFi platforms are struggling with security issues and are too complicated for ordinary investors. Big Eyes Token will help even retail investors gain access to DeFi and earn potentially handsome returns in the long term. It is guided by the principle, "Holders Before Anyone Else (HBAE). The team has taken care to include Big Eyes Swap, a tried and tested back-end system, tutorials, and how-to guides for the benefit of retail customers.

Tokenomics of Big Eyes Token

Total supply: 200,000,000,000

Public presale: 70%

Exchange route: 20%

Marketing wallet: 5%

Charity: 5%

The Big Eyes ecosystem will also come up with NFTs that will provide entry into an exclusive club known as the Big Eyes Sushi Crew. In the future, NFT ownership will also provide access to exclusive events that will be held regularly.

Rather than opting for a fixed tax approach, a dynamic tax structure will be implemented inside the Big Eyes ecosystem. It will help in adjusting changes to include fees for Auto Burn functions, LP Acquisition, and the Marketing Wallet as per the requirements and prevailing market sentiment.

A charity wallet will be earmarked for saving the oceans and will help in attracting sustainability-conscious customers. The BIG ecosystem plans to give away up to $1 million in charity efforts.

To ensure transparency, the team plans to conduct an audit in the future. The BIG Token could see a potential rise in value once it gets listed on major exchanges in the future. Powered by a powerful meme community, it could soon outperform other established tokens such as Polygon and Quant in the future.

How to buy the BIG Token?

If you're interested in participating in the presale, then follow the process outlined below and start accumulating the BIG Token.

Step 1: Head over to the presale section from the official site available here.

Step 2: Install a MetaMask wallet if you don't have one already. You may also use one of the wallets recommended by wallet connect (Trust Wallet is recommended by the team).

Step 3: Click on "Connect Wallet" or "Wallet Connect" if you're using the mobile app and proceed to buy the BIG Token.

Step 4: Pay with card, ETH, or USDT. If you plan to pay with the card option, use moonpay which will help you to purchase ETH with your card which will be sent to your wallet. Users who possess ETH or USDT (minimum $15) can proceed to buy directly.

And that is it! The entire buying process is very simple and takes a few minutes. You can claim the BIG Tokens easily by visiting the official site once the presale period is complete.

Polygon partners with Partisia for enhanced Web3 privacy features

Polygon was developed as a layer 2 solution for Ethereum. It is powered by a native cryptocurrency known as MATIC that has registered a strong price rise in the past and looks poised for a potential gain in the long term. Polygon enables up to 65,000 transactions per second on a single side chain at lower costs and is beneficial for developers who wish to retain the functionality of Ethereum while trying to cut down expenses. The MATIC Token is used for payment of services on Polygon and as a settlement currency between users who operate within the Polygon ecosystem.

It is also used to pay transaction fees on side-chain networks. The Polygon network was founded in 2017 by Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, and Anurag Arjun. The MATIC Token has a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and has an annual burn rate of 0.27% which amounts to 27 million tokens, making MATIC a deflationary cryptocurrency. The MATIC ecosystem boasts 135M+ unique addresses indicating the popularity of the network among users and developers. Along with the BIG Token, MATIC can help in providing long-term stability to crypto portfolios.

As per reports, Partisia has completed its mainnet integration with the Polygon network. The Partisia Blockchain Foundation is an independent non-profit that is working towards the development of the world's ultimate zero-knowledge blockchain. The partnership will enable developers to take advantage of a new type of unified public/private smart contract. Unified smart contracts will help in unlocking many new use cases such as decentralized search engines; management of private documents and contents, particularly in healthcare and trade finance; private auctions; and decentralized social networks.

Quant partners with LACChain to provide faster remittances in the Latin American region

The Quant network was launched in 2018 to solve a major issue plaguing blockchain technology-interoperability. It makes use of a technology known as Overledger to help interconnect different blockchain networks. The Quant network utilizes a cryptocurrency known as the QNT Token which is used to pay for services inside the ecosystem. The QNT network was founded by Gilbert Verdian and Dr Paola Tasca who have a lot of experience in the field of blockchain technology. Quant enables developers to make use of different layers for transactions, messaging, filtering, and ordering, and it also hosts an application for sharing and referencing identical messages. The Quant network has a variety of different use cases including supply chain solutions, payment industry, insurance, capital markets, and digital currencies.

As per reports, Quant has partnered with LACChain to solve the issue of remittances in the Latin American region. LACChain is a pan-regional blockchain program run by the International Development Bank. LACChain will make use of blockchain technology powered by the Quant network and will integrate it into the core banking infrastructure. Users will be able to receive payment in the form of a new digital Latin American dollar and redeem it as local currency from their bank later.

The three cryptocurrencies described above could potentially help in providing a balanced portfolio that could provide huge gains in the future. Big Eyes Token is in its presale phase and it should be given more allocation since it's available at rock-bottom prices.

If you wish to find out more about the Big Eyes Token, head over to the official links shared below. The charity component and a focus on the DeFi sector could provide a lot of attention from potential investors for the BIG Token in the future.

Learn more about the Big Eyes Token:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

