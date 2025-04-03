PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3: The highly anticipated Tamil thriller 'Un Parvayil' from Lovely World Entertainment production house is all set to launch soon on the silver screen.

Directed by Kabir Lal and produced by Ajay Kumar Singh, the thriller features Parvati Nair in a powerful double role, showcasing her exceptional acting prowess.

"Un Parvayil is a unique blend of suspense, mystery, and emotional drama," said Parvati Nair. "Playing dual roles of Bhavya and Divya was a challenging yet rewarding experience. I'm thrilled to showcase my work in this gripping thriller, which explores themes of love, loss, and resilience."

In 'Un Parvayil,' Parvati Nair masterfully portrays two distinct characters - Divya, a determined and fiercely protective sister, and Bhavya, a visually impaired girl who meets a tragic end under mysterious circumstances. As Divya delves deeper into the truth surrounding Bhavya's demise, she uncovers a complex web of secrets and lies.

"Un Parvayil is a female-oriented film that shines a light on the strength and resilience of women," added Producer, Ajay Kumar Singh, Founder of Lovely World Entertainment. "Parvati Nair's remarkable performance brings depth and nuance to the narrative, keeping audiences engaged until the very end."

The film was earlier screened at the Indian Film Festival of Ireland where it was met with enthusiasm and excitement, with industry experts and film enthusiasts alike praising the movie's unique storyline and Parvati Nair's standout performance.

About Lovely World Entertainment:

Lovely World Entertainment is a film production company started by Ajay Kumar Singh. The production house has to its credit movies like Family of Thakurganj, Chalti Rahe Zindagi, Adrishya, among others.

