BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27: Lowe’s India today announced the successful rejuvenation of the Hunasamaranahalli Lake in the north of Bengaluru. The project began in 2022, in partnership with Oasis Foundation and HandsonCSR. The improvements were unveiled today in the presence of,

Also Read | Generative-AI: Dreaming Up Proteins.

- Krishna Byre Gowda, Revenue Minister, Government of Karnataka- Kanthraja, Chief Officer, Hunasamaranahalli Lake, Town Municipal Council- Ashokan K, Ex-Vice President, Advocate Association President

The Hunasamaranahalli Lake, near the Bengaluru International Airport, was home to migratory birds, a huge population of fish, snakes and turtles, primarily. However, with a fast-growing neighborhood, the lake started to suffer from soil erosion, depleting water retention capacity and garbage accumulation.

Also Read | Now Groove to Bollywood Songs at Weddings Without Worry as Govt Rules Use of Hindi Films Songs in Matrimonial Ceremonies Is Not a Copyright Violation.

As part of the rejuvenation, Lowe’s India supported a number of enhancements including de-silting, the addition of bunds around the lake, the planting of 1000-plus trees and flowering plants, refurbishment of inlet and outlet sources and the creation of a new walking and cycling path along the lake’s perimeter. Additionally, Lowe’s India associates led cleanup drives, including garbage collection and weed removal, in areas surrounding the lake.

The rejuvenated lake is expected to bring back lost biodiversity in the surrounding areas and save more than 3,00,015.9 Kgs of CO2 by 2043. It has already started attracting butterflies, birds and other smaller creatures. More than 500 people visit the lake daily.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Mittal, senior vice president, technology and managing director, Lowe’s India said, “Supporting our communities and the environment is integral to who we are at Lowe’s and this project is testament to the immense impact we can achieve when we prioritize sustainability. I am proud of the unwavering commitment of our teams and our partners who supported this project. I am thankful to the Government of Karnataka and local authorities who trusted and assisted us through the journey.”

The Revenue Minister, Government of Karnataka, Krishna Byre Gowda, said, “Bengaluru, known for its pleasant climate, has become home for millions of citizens from across the country. As the city continues to grow, we are witnessing several changes in our environment, and we must make conscious efforts to conserve it. The depletion of lakes is among the major disruptors of our biodiversity and bringing them back to life will be critical to reverse the effects of climate change. I am extremely glad to see the enthusiasm and determination of Lowe’s India in stepping forward and protecting our environment through this project.”

In India, Lowe’s is taking steps to integrate sustainability into its community initiatives and its efforts have impacted thousands of lives. For instance, as part of the Lowe’s centennial celebrations in 2021, Lowe’s India converted 100 residences into solar-powered homes. Lowe’s India continues to focus on reducing the environmental impact of its value chain, increasing product efficiency and transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Lowe’s India aims to empower and enable underserved communities through impactful outreach programs. For example, last year the organization announced its commitment to invest $1 million over the next three years in upskilling programs for local communities.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)