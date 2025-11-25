PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: LRQA successfully hosted its roundtable - 'Tackling ESG, Compliance, Cybersecurity & Net Zero Goals', bringing together leading voices from industry, technology, and sustainability for a day of collaboration and forward-thinking dialogue. The event convened clients, partners, and regulatory experts to address the urgent challenges shaping India's industrial and digital transformation.

The roundtable featured Shishir Joshipura, former CEO & MD of Praj Industries, as the keynote speaker. Drawing on his extensive experience in bioenergy, he shared insights on bioenergy and strategies to reduce organizational carbon footprints, highlighting practical pathways for companies to advance their net-zero ambitions.

Key Discussion Areas

Driving Sustainability & Net ZeroThe roundtable highlighted India's progress under the Paris Agreement and strategies for carbon neutrality using ISO 14068-1. Discussions focused on energy transition through renewables, hydrogen, and technologies like CCUS and battery storage. LRQA presented assurance programs for renewable projects and advisory services for hydrogen compliance with global standards.

Cybersecurity & Responsible AI Experts addressed rising AI-driven cyber threats and new regulations such as India's DPDP Act 2023. A key focus was ISO/IEC 42001, the first global standard for AI governance, promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical AI practices.

Global Engineering Standards Sessions emphasized compliance with ASME BPVC, PED, and IBR for safety and global market access, with LRQA outlining certification pathways and its role as an Authorized Inspection Agency and Notified Body.

Industry Perspectives

"The strong engagement at this event reflects a collective drive to strengthen governance, reduce risk, and improve transparency," said Satish Singh, Business Director for South Asia, LRQA. "We're proud to support businesses as they shape resilient and sustainable futures."

Looking Ahead

LRQA will continue to partner with organizations across India to advance ESG assurance, cybersecurity maturity, and engineering compliance, while accelerating progress toward net-zero goals. Through tailored advisory, certification, and risk management solutions, LRQA remains committed to shaping safer, more sustainable, and resilient futures.

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business - tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/.

Media Contact:

Hasan SurveRegional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQAhasan.surve@lrqa.com

