NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), today has named renowned Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for LTF in its ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen its brand presence and engage its diverse customer base spread across the length and breadth of the country.

Also Read | Highest Scores in IPL 2025: Check List of Highest Team Totals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Jasprit Bumrah will feature prominently in LTF's comprehensive Above The Line (ATL) and Below The Line (BTL) marketing campaigns, spanning a variety of channels. These campaigns are strategically designed to elevate brand awareness and drive customer engagement, highlighting the diverse portfolio of financial products and services currently offered by LTF.

Speaking on this occasion, Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at L&T Finance said, "We are delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah, one of India's most iconic sports figures, to the LTF family as our brand ambassador. This partnership directly aligns with one of our core pillars, i.e., heightened brand visibility. Bumrah's stellar performance has propelled him to household name status, making him an instantly recognizable and respected figure. His unwavering discipline and commitment to cricket, fostering deep trust, make him an ideal persona for the LTF brand."

Also Read | Billion-Dollar Tourism Potential: Is Madagascar the Next Global Tourist Hotspot?.

"His humbleness and relatable nature are visible both on and off the field. This universal appeal extends to his versatility and enables us to connect seamlessly with people from all walks of life. Bumrah perfectly embodies the values of our company, reflecting our dedication to excellence and customer-centricity. Therefore, this collaboration is not just a partnership but a powerful alignment of values and vision, driving us towards greater success," added Ms. Jagtiani.

Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, "I am excited to associate with L&T Finance, a brand renowned for its strong legacy, excellence, and commitment. I look forward to being a part of this wonderful journey."

LTF is one of the leading financiers in Rural Business Finance, Farm Equipment Finance, and Two-wheeler Finance. LTF's significant presence in urban finance is particularly noteworthy. By providing accessible and tailored financial solutions to urban and rural communities, LTF empowers individuals and families to achieve their financial goals.

As per data for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company's market leadership is underpinned by its extensive reach into approximately 2 lakh villages, facilitated by a strong retail franchise that includes 2,028 rural branches, 185 urban branches, and over 12,500 distribution touch points.

The partnership with Bumrah was facilitated by RISE Worldwide, which works closely with players and brands to create meaningful brand extension and unlock value for stakeholders.

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (https://www.ltfs.com), formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating for NBFCs -- by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has approximately 2.5 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

Facebook: LnTFS

Twitter: LnTFinance

YouTube: Ltfinance

LinkedIn: L&TFinance

Instagram: Lntfinance

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)