Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has now partnered with L&T Financial Services Limited, to offer consumer loans starting at just 11 per cent per annum. One can take a collateral-free loan of up to Rs 7 Lakhs easily through the Bajaj Markets' app or website.

The benefits of this personal loan include:

- Minimal processing fees

- End-to-end digital application process

- Simple documentation

- Flexible repayment tenures

- No end-use restrictions

- Quick disbursal

The key features of the L&T personal loan available on Bajaj Markets starting from 06 April, 2023, are listed below:

The L&T personal loan can be used to meet any planned or unplanned financial needs. This can include medical emergencies, travel expenses, education expenses, debt consolidation, and more.

Alternatively, one can choose from 10+ reputed personal loan lending partners on Bajaj Markets. These partners offer personal loans starting from Rs 500 to Rs 50 Lakhs with quick approval and minimal documentation!

