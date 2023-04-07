New Delhi, April 7 : Poco has launched its new budget phone - the Poco C51. The C51 is the new entry-level model in the company’s C-series of smartphones in India.

With the new Poco C51, the brand wishes to offer decent specs, practical features, long battery life and cool design along with a very affordable price tag to provide an overall nice smartphone experience to the first-time and budget consumers. Let’s check the details. Realme Narzo N55 Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed; Check Out All Key Details.

Poco C51 Smartphone – Specifications Details:

The Poco C51 comes with a 6.52-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, it gets powered by a Helio G36 chipset. The device has launched with a sole variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card as it has a dedicated slot for that. The mobile phone runs on the Android 13 (Go edition) OS out of the box. Google’s All-New AI Chatbot To Interact With People Soon; Get Ready To Be Surrounded by Artificially Intelligent Friends.

The budge smartphone draws its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support via the charger that comes in the bundle pack. At the back panel, the handset offers a dual camera setup, which comprises of an 8MP primary camera paired with a VGA sensor to act as a depth lens. There is a 5MP front-facing snapper to cater to all the selfie and video calling needs, and is placed within the waterdrop notch of the device’s screen.

Poco C51 Smartphone - India Price and Availability Details:

The new Poco C51 is offered for sale in two colour options of Royal Blue and Power Black. The smartphone is affordably priced at Rs 8,499. However, the device can be bought at an even further affordable price, as it will be available with an introductory price of R 7,799 on the first day of its sale, which starts at 12pm on April 12. The new Poco smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart from April 12 onwards.

