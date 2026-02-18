New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday at the India AI Summit 2026, announced a proposed venture under the India AI Mission to build sovereign, scalable GW-scale NVIDIA AI factory infrastructure to reinforce India's position as a global AI powerhouse.

The partnership is aimed at India's enterprises, policymakers, industry leaders, global off-takers, and analysts seeking production-grade AI capacity anchored in India's digital and industrial transformation.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?.

"It integrates L&T's engineering, infrastructure development, and execution with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, Networking, NVIDIA-accelerated storage platforms from leading providers, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack, and reference architectures to enable rapid, secure AI adoption. It will deploy AI-ready datacenter infrastructure, advanced computing platforms, and ecosystem enablement required to support large-scale AI workloads across priority sectors," L&T said in a statement.

In alignment with the IndiaAI Mission, the venture is touted to support the creation of sovereign AI infrastructure that allows critical data, models, and AI workloads to be built, trained, and deployed within India, while remaining interoperable with global ecosystems.

Also Read | PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Instalment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 22nd Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme? Know What Past Year Trends Say.

"The sovereign by-design fabric is intended to serve domestic requirements, global hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises looking to deploy large-scale AI capacity from India as a strategic hub," L&T noted in a statement.

The venture plans to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data center factory, providing AI-ready capacity for high-density, next-generation workloads so customers can expand in India efficiently and sustainably.

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, "AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history--everyone will use it, every company will be powered by it, and every country will build it. Prime Minister Modi has outlined a bold vision to democratize AI access across the Global South and position India as a global hub for digital infrastructure. Together with L&T--an 88-year-old engineering and nation-building leader--we are laying the foundation for world-class AI infrastructure that will power India's growth and help realize the full vision of India AI."

The venture will scale NVIDIA GPU cluster deployment at its Chennai DC up to 30 MW capacity in its 300-acre Gigawatt scalable campus & at the new 40 MW Datacenter in Mumbai, currently under execution.

This AI factory model will be able to deliver advanced AI services to global off-takers, hyperscalers & India Inc, including manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, financial services, healthcare, and public services, thereby moving from experimentation to production-scale deployment. It is designed to provide standardised, enterprise-grade AI capabilities, enabling predictable performance, security, and time-to-value for industrial and services use cases.

"India's enterprises are ready to move from AI pilots to production-scale deployment. The investment establishes the foundation -- secure, scalable, and sovereign infrastructure -- required to power manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare, and public services. With NVIDIA's platforms and L&T's execution strength, we are building infrastructure that will enable AI to deliver measurable economic impact," S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T, added.

The partnership will also enable L&T & its group companies to deploy live AI agents on Sovereign Cloud, fostering a self-sustaining innovation hub like LTTS's Lights-Out Factory framework that leverages NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to transform industrial operations, LTM's Blueverse and LTFS's agentic AI deployment, along with L&T's own AI agents developed for internal consumption.

The venture will enable AI factories at national scale; sovereign by design, optimised for accelerated computing, and ready to serve global and domestic AI demand, thereby advancing India's AI Mission and its vision of "Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)