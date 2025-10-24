New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Minerals & Metals (M&M) business has won several large contracts across India, according to a press release.

The new orders include a major contract from Hindalco Industries for setting up a 180 KTPA aluminium smelter and a Gas Treatment Centre (GTC) at its upcoming greenfield project in Odisha. The scope of work for the aluminium smelter covers civil and structural construction, supply, and erection. The GTC project includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the plant.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping His Minor Daughter in Anantnag.

L&T has been working with Hindalco for more than three decades, contributing to the company's growth in alumina, aluminium, and copper production. This long partnership continues with the latest project, aimed at supporting Hindalco's expansion plans in eastern India.

In another major order, the M&M business has secured a contract from Tata Steel for the development of a 1 MTPA Coke Oven Battery 6 A/B at its Jamshedpur plant. The project involves engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, and complete installation of the facility.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? 18-Year-Old Indian Student With UAE Golden Visa Dies Due Cardiac Arrest in Dubai During Diwali 2025 Celebrations.

Additionally, the Product Business Unit of the M&M division has received several orders from different clients for mining and material handling equipment. These include Stacker Reclaimers, Wagon Tipplers, Crushers, and Surface Miners, all critical components used in large-scale industrial operations.

T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President and Head of Minerals & Metals at L&T, said, "These order wins across the aluminium and steel sectors are a testament to L&T's engineering excellence, execution capability, and enduring customer relationships. These further strengthen our role in shaping the nation's industrial infrastructure while deepening the relationship with the steel sector through world-class execution and technological excellence."

L&T's Minerals & Metals business provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across various industries, including mining, minerals processing, and material handling. Its Product Business Unit offers complete solutions to industries such as cement, steel, fertilisers, and ports, contributing to India's manufacturing and industrial base.

Larsen & Toubro, a USD 30 billion Indian multinational, operates across engineering, manufacturing, and services. For over eight decades, it has maintained leadership in its core businesses through a strong customer focus and emphasis on quality. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)