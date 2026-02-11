BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra [India], February 11: LTIMindtree today unveiled their new brand identity and positioning, which marks a defining moment for the Company. Its Board of Directors has also approved a proposal to change the Company name as 'LTM Limited', subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The new identity and positioning as the Business Creativity partner reflects how LTM's technology capabilities and deep domain expertise converge to create meaningful stakeholder value. This defines how competitive advantage is built in the Agentic Enterprise era, where access to technology alone is no longer a differentiator. LTM brings the very best of human insights and intelligent systems for its clients -- applying technology with creativity, precision, and accountability.

With the new name and positioning, the Company is also signaling a clear call to action: "It's time to Outcreate". For its clients, Outcreate is how LTM thinks disruptively, reframes industries, and owns business outcomes through Business Creativity. Together with its partners, LTM will Outcreate opportunities and solutions that scale impact, not complexity. For its employees, it means bringing a creator's mindset to problem-solving and applying AI to help clients move forward with creativity, confidence, and intent.

"As markets change and client expectations evolve, we are stepping forward with a brand that reflects both who we are today, and our vision for the future. As the Business Creativity partner, we are creating new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Our intent is simple: to help our clients not just outperform the market, but to Outcreate it," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM.

