Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Thursday its construction arm has secured an order from the Northern Coalfields which is a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL).

The order was bagged through metallurgical and material handling business of L&T Construction.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Was Not Rajput, Descendant of Maharana Pratap Cannot Die by Suicide, Says RJD MLA Arun Yadav.

It involves coal processing and load-out package to be installed at the Dudhichua mines in Uttar Pradesh. CIL envisions production to touch one billion tonnes by 2023-24 to meet the country's demand for coal.

"The scope of work involves engineering, procurement and construction for double stream coal sizing and transportation system covering a semi-mobile sizing system, high capacity speciality conveyors and an automated loading system, said L&T.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online for All KKR Fans Ahead of IPL 2020.

Besides, the construction arm also secured new and add-on orders from its existing customers.

L&T said the business continues to build customer confidence and maintain a leadership position in the space it operates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)