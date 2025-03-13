PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 13: Lubi Industries LLP, a leading name in manufacturing of pumps, motors, valves, and EV Chargers, proudly announces its partnership with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the principal partner for the upcoming season of India's biggest T20 cricket tournament. This collaboration aligns Lubi Industries' strategic vision with last year's runners-up, SRH, a highly recognized team in the competition.

Lubi Industries, known for its innovation, performance, and reliability, aligns perfectly with SRH, a team celebrated for its consistent all-around performances and spirited gameplay. With a legacy of over six decades, Lubi embodies resilience and teamwork--values that resonate with both SunRisers and the premier T20 cricket league. In a cricket-crazy nation like India, where this tournament captivated millions for nearly three months, the sport offers a unique opportunity to connect with fans across the country. SRH, with its strong presence in the AP/Telangana region and loyal fanbase, provides Lubi a powerful platform to engage the local culture while enhancing brand visibility.

Speaking on the association, Ronak Porecha, Director of Lubi Industries LLP said, "We believe in serving nationwide communities through reliable water pumping solutions. There is no better way to unify the communities in India than the sports, particularly cricket. Through Lubi Pumps' partnership with SunRisers Hyderabad, we are instilling our commitment to providing high-performance products & services to connect deeply with consumers. As the nation soaks itself in the fervour of cricket, it's our constant endeavor to resonate with the spirit of our consumers and aim to leverage the T20 league to strengthen our brand awareness amongst our target audience across the globe."

K. Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, added, "The SunRisers family is delighted to join forces with Lubi Industries for the 2025 season. With Lubi's strong legacy, we're confident this association will be mutually rewarding and enhance the experience for everyone, whilst also offering the brand a pathway to the massive engaged SRH fan base, and we are confident that we can transmit huge value to Lubi Industries"

