Sambhal, March 13: Marking a first in more than four decades, the Kartikeya temple in the city witnessed Holi celebrations with full glee and gaiety. Devotees and residents celebrated Holi by smearing each other with gulal and vibrant colours. The Holi celebrations at Kartikeya temple signify a significant and emotional moment for the Hindu community as it comes after a gap of 46 years.

The Kartik Mahadev Temple, also known as the Bhasma Shankar Temple has remained shut since 1978, after the communal riots rocked the city. It was reopened after 46 years on December 13, 2024 and many damaged idols were also recovered. Sambhal's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra, speaking to media persons said adequate security arrangements have been put in place for maintaining peace and harmony during Holi celebrations in Sambhal. Happy Holi 2025! From Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan, 5 Places That Every Traveller Should Visit To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Brushing aside apprehensions of tension in light of Holi and Ramzaan 'Jumma' falling together, he said that police are maintaining tight vigil to ensure safe and smooth celebrations for both communities. "We are keeping check on all activities via CCTV cameras. Drones have been deployed to monitor the situation," said ASP Shreesh Chandra. Holi 2025: How Is the Festival of Colours Celebrated Across India? From Lathmar Holi to Kumaoni Holi, Unique Regional Traditions You Must Know.

"People can celebrate the Holi festival without any tension. There is no need to worry. Police personnel are deployed in adequate numbers and is well prepared to handle and tackle any incident," he further said. The temple, situated in Sambhal's Khaggu Sarai area is situated just over a kilometre distance from Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place last year, during a protest over a court-monitored survey of the mosque.

Holi Celebrations at Sambhal's Kartikeya Temple

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Holi was celebrated at Kartikeya Mahadev Temple after 46 years. Devotees applied colours and exchanged festive greetings pic.twitter.com/7oPzTfXuAN — IANS (@ians_india) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, the district administration has also covered at least ten mosques in the city with tarpaulin, falling in the route of 'Chaupai' processions during Holi. The decision to cover the mosques was taken after consultations and deliberations between religious heads of two communities mediated by the police, to ward off any mischievous attempt by hooligans.

