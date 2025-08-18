PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: There's a quiet revolution happening in the way India cares for its most cherished clothes--and now, Bengaluru is getting a front-row seat. Pristino, the country's fast-growing premium fabric care brand, is opening its newest store in Whitefield, inviting the city's design-forward residents to experience what it means to treat clothes not just with care, but with reverence.

Walk into any Pristino outlet, and it doesn't feel like a laundry service. With its live-store setup, advanced finishing systems, and a noticeably calm, curated atmosphere, Pristino feels more like a wellness centre for couture, heirlooms, and statement pieces. From handwoven sarees and royal wedding wear to tailored suits and leather jackets, each garment is assessed individually, handled with techniques drawn from international standards, and returned not just cleaned, but rejuvenated.

"People are emotionally invested in what they wear, especially when it comes to wedding wear, heritage pieces, or designer collections. Our role is to preserve that emotion with precision and professionalism," notes the Brand Management team at Pristino.

The company's focus is sharply defined: fabric-specific treatment using techniques designed for silk, velvet, linen, wool, leather, and other fine materials. It's this level of specialization that has helped the brand become a trusted name among fashion-conscious customers and stylists alike.

The Bengaluru store marks a significant step in Pristino's southern expansion. Known for its cosmopolitan edge and strong design sensibility, the city offers the perfect ecosystem for the brand's premium positioning.

Behind Pristino is FABO Services LLP, the engine that powers the brand's scale and infrastructure. With a network of over 100 stores across 16+ states, FABO has played a central role in modernizing fabric care in India. While many in the space focus on turnaround time and cost-efficiency, Pristino, backed by FABO's operational depth, offers something rarer: a luxury service that values legacy over volume.

Armed with advanced machines sourced from Europe and other leading global markets, Technology mastered by only a select few in India, Pristino goes beyond FABO's robust Woolmark-approved systems to deliver couture-grade precision.

In line with Pristino's uncompromising standards, we now employ advanced multi-solvent, energy-efficient cleaning equipment, allowing them to precisely match the cleaning process to each fabric's needs--from the softest silks to intricate couture gowns. Their gentle yet effective operation ensures that delicate embroidery, beadwork, and designer finishes remain intact, colours stay vibrant, and fabrics retain their original texture. By combining premium technology with expert handling, Pristino delivers flawless results for garments that demand the highest level of care.

As Bengaluru gears up to welcome Pristino, one thing is clear: garment care is no longer just a chore. It's a craft. And for a city that prizes both tradition and innovation, Pristino may have arrived just in time.

