BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Indian Born renowned journalist & bestselling author Supriya Vani empowers women’s financial freedom with opulence: Abundantia New York, the luxury brand debuts a high-end jewelry line in New York. Supriya Vani, the distinguished former journalist, bestselling author, and accomplished interviewer of Nobel Peace Laureates and world leaders, unveils an exquisite jewelry line in the heart of Manhattan, New York. Abundantia New York, the brainchild of Vani, not only showcases opulent designs but also embraces a profound mission - empowering women by nurturing financial independence.

Also Read | Tiger 3: Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises Action Director Roped In For Salman Khan's Highly Anticipated Movie.

Amidst Manhattan's iconic skyline, Abundantia New York emerges as a beacon of elegance and purpose, redefining luxury jewelry. Abundantia New York emerges as a beacon of inspiration, transcending the realms of conventional luxury to embrace a higher calling. Committed to empowering women, the brand breathes life into exquisite masterpieces that resonate with the spirits of those who wear them. Beyond its timeless allure, each jewel from Abundantia New York carries the indelible mark of a purpose-driven philosophy. Abundantia New York: Where Luxury Transcends Boundaries, Illuminating a Path of Empowerment and Purpose. Founder Supriya Vani's Vision Weaves Gems of Inspiration into a Tapestry of Strength and Change. In the heart of each jewel, the spirit of Abundantia New York flourishes, elevating more than just beauty. A symphony of empowerment and artistry, these masterpieces carry the mission to embolden women, uplift communities, and ignite financial independence. Supriya Vani, Founder of Abundantia New York, shares her impassioned vision, "Jewelry is not merely an adornment; it is an expression of one's inner strength and the real identity. With Abundantia, we have woven a profound mission into every jewel - to embolden women, uplift communities, and pave the path to financial independence. We believe that true luxury radiates not only from the brilliance of precious stones but also from real liberation by dismantling stereotypes that have restrained women from unleashing their true potential worldwide."

For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or more about Abundantia New York's mission and collection, contact: info@abundantianewyork.com or visit https://abundantianewyork.com/.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: BEST Employee Falls on Railway Tracks After Being Punched During Argument at Sion Station, Gets Crushed by Local Train.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)