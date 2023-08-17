Mumbai, August 17: A tragic incident unfolded at Mumbai's Sion station, where a 26-year-old man lost his life after being pushed onto the railway tracks during an altercation. The victim, Dinesh Devrao Rathod, an employee of Maharashtra’s State Transport (ST) corporation, was allegedly assaulted by Avinash Mane (31) amidst a heated argument. Avinash's wife, Sheetal Mane (30), was also involved in the dispute. Both Avinash and Sheetal have since been apprehended by the Dadar Government Reserve Police (GRP) Crime Branch, facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A video of the incident also surfaced online.

According to multiple reports, Sheetal and her husband Avinash, residents of Sangam Vihar, reportedly engaged in a dispute with Rathod. Sheetal, waiting at the platform's Matunga end, believed Rathod intentionally brushed past her. Enraged, she struck him with her umbrella. Avinash, witnessing the altercation between his wife and Rathod, intervened and verbally confronted Rathod. However, Avinash's anger escalated, leading him to deliver a forceful punch to Rathod, causing him to lose his balance and fall onto the railway track. Mumbai Shocker: Driver Brings 20-Year-Old Businesswoman to Isolated Place on Mumbai-Goa Highway, Molests Her Inside Cab; Investigation Launched.

BEST Employee Crushed Under Mumbai Local Train:

Shocking.. मुंबई के सायन रेलवे स्टेशन पर दिल दहलाने वाला मामला. पति पत्नी ट्रेन का इंतजार कर रहे थे, पत्नी की टक्कर किसी से हो जाती है, गुस्से में महिला उसे छाते से मारती है. पीछे से आ रहे उसका पति पीड़ित को तप्पड़ मार देता है. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XifDPeFUCA — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) August 17, 2023

Further, the couple prevented Rathod from climbing back onto the platform while a local train approached. Despite his attempts, Rathod was struck by the train and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Initially categorised as an Accidental Death Report (ADR), further investigation by the GRP Crime Branch revealed the deliberate nature of Rathod's fall. Mumbai Shocker: Son Tries To Kill Father, Hits Him With Dumbbell Thrice After Argument Over Being Unemployed in Juhu; Arrested.

CCTV footage from Sion station confirmed Avinash's involvement in the incident. Subsequently, Avinash Mane and Sheetal were arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention). The couple was apprehended from Mankhurd after an intensive search.

