Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20: In a significant act of philanthropy and community service, the M S Ramaiah Foundation (MSRF) founded by trustees Dr. M.R Pattabhiram and Anitha Pattabhiram has donated an advanced ICU on Wheels to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing emergency healthcare services.

The life-saving medical unit was formally received by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, at a special ceremony on 12th March 2025.

The ICU on Wheels provides high-level medical facilities, ensuring immediate critical care support for devotees, pilgrims, and residents in need. With thousands visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple daily, the provision of a mobile ICU enhances the accessibility of emergency medical services, potentially saving countless lives.

This donation follows MSRF's previous contribution of an ambulance to Ayodhya, further emphasizing the foundation's ongoing efforts to improve emergency healthcare accessibility across India.

"The ICU on Wheels initiative aligns with our core belief in service to humanity," said Dr. M. R. Pattabhiram. "At MSRF, we are committed to not only academic excellence but also contributing to society in meaningful ways. This is our way of giving back."

With a legacy built on education, ethical values, and social responsibility, the M S Ramaiah Foundation continues to be a beacon of progressive initiatives, shaping lives and strengthening communities.

