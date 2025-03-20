PBKS IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: A franchise that has been in the right and wrong for a lot of on-and-off-field reasons is the Punjab Kings formerly known as Kings XI Punjab. The PBKS franchise has been guilty of chopping and changing too much over the years, which has seen the club finish at the bottom of the table several times. PBKS's best finish came in 2014, where they ended up second-best to winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, you can download the Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. For IPL 2025, PKBS has appointed Shreyas Iyer as their new captain, and have roped in former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting as their head coach in hopes of winning their maiden tournament title. Shreyas Iyer Draws Level With Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith and Mahela Jayawardene In Unique Indian Premier League Captaincy List After Becoming Punjab Kings Captain For IPL 2025.

In IPL 2024, PBKS finished ninth in the league table, with five wins out of 14 matches, which was their worst-ever in tournament history. Iyer will become the 17th PBKS captain, having already tasted IPL success with KKR, and led DC to their only final in 2020, which puts expectations on the Mumbai batter higher than ever.

PKBS Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 25 7:30 PM IST GT vs PBKS Visakhapatnam April 1 7:30 PM IST LSG vs PBKS Lucknow April 5 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs RR Mullanpur April 8 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs CSK Mullanpur April 12 7:30 PM IST SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad April 15 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs KKR Mullanpur April 18 7:30 PM IST RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru April 20 3:30 PM IST PBKS vs RCB Mullanpur April 26 7:30 PM IST KKR vs PBKS Kolkata April 30 7:30 PM IST CSK vs PBKS Chennai May 4 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs LSG Dharamsala May 8 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs DC Dharamsala May 11 3:30 PM IST PBKS vs MI Dharamsala May 16 7:30 PM IST RR vs PBKS Jaipur

The franchise will bank on the coach-captain duo of Ponting, and Iyer to guide them to success this season, given their earlier stint together with DC was highly successful. The PBKS squad for IPL 2025 has a nice blend of league veterans and youngsters, who will play without any baggage.

