PBKS IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: A franchise that has been in the right and wrong for a lot of on-and-off-field reasons is the Punjab Kings formerly known as Kings XI Punjab. The PBKS franchise has been guilty of chopping and changing too much over the years, which has seen the club finish at the bottom of the table several times. PBKS's best finish came in 2014, where they ended up second-best to winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, you can download the Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. For IPL 2025, PKBS has appointed Shreyas Iyer as their new captain, and have roped in former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting as their head coach in hopes of winning their maiden tournament title. Shreyas Iyer Draws Level With Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith and Mahela Jayawardene In Unique Indian Premier League Captaincy List After Becoming Punjab Kings Captain For IPL 2025.
In IPL 2024, PBKS finished ninth in the league table, with five wins out of 14 matches, which was their worst-ever in tournament history. Iyer will become the 17th PBKS captain, having already tasted IPL success with KKR, and led DC to their only final in 2020, which puts expectations on the Mumbai batter higher than ever.
PKBS Full IPL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|March 25
|7:30 PM IST
|GT vs PBKS
|Visakhapatnam
|April 1
|7:30 PM IST
|LSG vs PBKS
|Lucknow
|April 5
|7:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs RR
|Mullanpur
|April 8
|7:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs CSK
|Mullanpur
|April 12
|7:30 PM IST
|SRH vs PBKS
|Hyderabad
|April 15
|7:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs KKR
|Mullanpur
|April 18
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs PBKS
|Bengaluru
|April 20
|3:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs RCB
|Mullanpur
|April 26
|7:30 PM IST
|KKR vs PBKS
|Kolkata
|April 30
|7:30 PM IST
|CSK vs PBKS
|Chennai
|May 4
|7:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs LSG
|Dharamsala
|May 8
|7:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs DC
|Dharamsala
|May 11
|3:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs MI
|Dharamsala
|May 16
|7:30 PM IST
|RR vs PBKS
|Jaipur
The franchise will bank on the coach-captain duo of Ponting, and Iyer to guide them to success this season, given their earlier stint together with DC was highly successful. The PBKS squad for IPL 2025 has a nice blend of league veterans and youngsters, who will play without any baggage.
