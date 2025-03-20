PBKS IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: A franchise that has been in the right and wrong for a lot of on-and-off-field reasons is the Punjab Kings formerly known as Kings XI Punjab. The PBKS franchise has been guilty of chopping and changing too much over the years, which has seen the club finish at the bottom of the table several times. PBKS's best finish came in 2014, where they ended up second-best to winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, you can download the Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. For IPL 2025, PKBS has appointed Shreyas Iyer as their new captain, and have roped in former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting as their head coach in hopes of winning their maiden tournament title. Shreyas Iyer Draws Level With Kumar Sangakkara, Steve Smith and Mahela Jayawardene In Unique Indian Premier League Captaincy List After Becoming Punjab Kings Captain For IPL 2025.

In IPL 2024, PBKS finished ninth in the league table, with five wins out of 14 matches, which was their worst-ever in tournament history. Iyer will become the 17th PBKS captain, having already tasted IPL success with KKR, and led DC to their only final in 2020, which puts expectations on the Mumbai batter higher than ever.

PKBS Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date  Time  Match  Venue 
March 25  7:30 PM IST  GT vs PBKS   Visakhapatnam  
April 1  7:30 PM IST  LSG vs PBKS  Lucknow 
April 5  7:30 PM IST  PBKS vs RR   Mullanpur 
April 8  7:30 PM IST  PBKS vs CSK  Mullanpur 
April 12  7:30 PM IST  SRH vs PBKS  Hyderabad 
April 15  7:30 PM IST  PBKS vs KKR  Mullanpur 
April 18  7:30 PM IST  RCB vs PBKS  Bengaluru 
April 20  3:30 PM IST  PBKS vs RCB  Mullanpur 
April 26  7:30 PM IST  KKR vs PBKS  Kolkata 
April 30  7:30 PM IST  CSK vs PBKS  Chennai 
May 4  7:30 PM IST  PBKS vs LSG  Dharamsala 
May 8  7:30 PM IST  PBKS vs DC  Dharamsala 
May 11  3:30 PM IST  PBKS vs MI  Dharamsala 
May 16  7:30 PM IST  RR vs PBKS   Jaipur 

The franchise will bank on the coach-captain duo of Ponting, and Iyer to guide them to success this season, given their earlier stint together with DC was highly successful. The PBKS squad for IPL 2025 has a nice blend of league veterans and youngsters, who will play without any baggage.

