Gurugram (Haryana) [India] May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M India has invited its customers of M3M Capital, located at Sector 113, Smart city Delhi Airport, to lay foundation bricks, at the grand Bhoomi Poojan event on Sunday, May 22, 2022. On behalf of every proud M3M Capital owner, who would lay the foundation brick of their home, M3M Foundation will sponsor the education of a girl child. M3M Foundation is a philanthropic arm of M3M India and under its programs 'Saakshar' and 'iMpower', the foundation is strongly promoting education for deprived children.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Payal Kanodia - the trustee of M3M Foundation said, "M3M Foundation has decided to take the responsibility of education of needy girls on behalf of the customers who have invested in M3M Capital and have laid a brick in the foundation of the project. With every customer, M3M Foundation would educate one girl child and would also provide a certificate -"Buniyaad", to these customers. It is like laying the foundation in the project, as well as, laying the foundation of education of a deprived girl child. M3M Foundation would continue to support the education of every such girl child until the child becomes self-reliant."

Dr Payal also informed that M3M Foundation would begin a campaign to plant 10,000 saplings at the M3M Capital site by World Environment Day, i.e. June 5, 2022. The families would also be invited to participate in this plantation drive.

M3M Capital project at Dwarka Expressway is part of the larger vision of Smart City Delhi Airport and is in close proximity to Aerocity and Delhi International Airport. In the first phase, M3M India has launched 5 residential towers that have in total 644 units, consisting 294 apartments of 2.5 bedrooms and 350 apartments of 3.5 bedrooms.

Pankaj Bansal, Director - M3M India said, "This Bhoomi Poojan is being organized to bring in a feeling of togetherness and belongingness, and we have invited customers and associates with their families to be part of this auspicious ceremony. I am sure the vibrations of mantras chanted by 51 Brahmins would bring all the good wishes of the almighty for everyone and our customers would have a prosperous, peaceful and wonderful living in these homes."

M3M India is recognized for ultra-luxury residential project and also for timely delivery of its all projects. The Company has so far delivered 40 projects in the last 10 years that include about 4 million square feet of retail space and 20 million square feet of overall space.

