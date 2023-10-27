NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27: One of the fastest growing realty developers in the country, M3M India has always taken the lead to deliver the projects on time, both in residential as well as commercial segments. With more than 50 projects, comprising 30 million square-feet of delivered space in Gurugram itself, the company has focused its business on the core values of - Trust, Transparency and Timely Delivery. To mention, all projects launched by M3M India prior 2019 stand delivered.

For the benefit of investors and customers, M3M India has integrated its business model to churn-out end-to-end solutions within the organization. This integration saves time as well as cost, and projects are better aligned in terms of facilities and monitoring. The Company has a strong vision and extremely bright outlook, founded on the basis of about 3000 acres of land-bank at strategic locations.

Year FY '24 - Six projects for delivery, three projects already delivered.

In the current financial year, M3M India has successfully delivered two residential projects - M3M Heights and M3M Flora68, and one commercial project M3M Skylofts, comprising about 2.5 million square feet of space with a construction cost of Rs. 1250 crore. M3M Heights is a 2BHK and 3BHK uber-luxury residential project located in Sector-65, with a total of 1244 units. M3M Flora68 is also an uber-luxury residential project in Sector-68 with 114 units of 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK. M3M Heights is incidentally Gurugram's first mixed-use development project and also the first project to get RERA approval in 2017. M3M Skylofts, located in Sector-71 and next to 8-lane Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), is one-of-its-kind double-height project with 270studio apartments.

In the second half of FY 24',the Company is all set to deliver 3 more projects - M3M Atrium57, M3M Solitude and M3M Lofts74, comprising about 4.0 million square feet of space with a construction cost of Rs. 2000 crore.

All the residential projects of M3M India have state-of-the-art ultra-luxurious facilities like club house, swimming pool, walking area, playgrounds, gym, meditation space and yoga centres, to name a few.

Last financial year, M3M India had launched a number of new retail and residential projects including - M3M Capital residential project, and a kilometre-wide retail project - M3M Capital Walk, both on the Dwarka Expressway as part of Smart City Delhi Airport vision. The Company also launched elite retail projects M3M Jewel on MG Road, right on the IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram, and M3M Route65 on Golf Course Extension Road. The combined topline of these projects has been about Rs. 7,650 crore.

All the projects of M3M India across various locations generate ample employment opportunities for the locals at different levels. In general, M3M ongoing projects create about 14-15,000 employment opportunities at different levels. The welfare of on-site workers is also of utmost importance and is taken care of by the philanthropic arm of the Company - the M3M Foundation. M3M Foundation is reaching out to about 500,000 beneficiaries with structured programs on education, nutrition, health & hygiene, care for the elderly, support & scholarships to sportsmen, training of rural-youth for gainful employment, and women empowerment.

