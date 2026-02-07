New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Indian Railway is continuously modernising the current infrastructure of its signalling system to improve reliability.

Electronic interlocking systems with centralised operation points and signals in place of old mechanical signalling have been provided at 6660 stations as of December 31, according to a release.

The press release stated that measures to modernise Indian Railways are undertaken to provide the interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates to 10,097 Level Crossing Gates up to December 31 for the enhancement of safety at the LC Gates.

It will complete the track circuiting of stations to enhance safety by verification of track occupancy by electrical means, which has been provided at 6,665 stations up to December 31.

Axle counters for automatic clearance of the Block Section, BPAC (Block Proving Axle Counter), are provided to ensure complete arrival of the train without manual intervention before granting line clear to receive the next train and to reduce human element. These systems have been provided on 6142 block sections up to December 31.

Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) will enhance line capacity within the existing track infrastructure, which has been provided at 6625 route km up upto December 31.

Other reliability enhancement measures by embedding redundancies into the various signalling systems are being incorporated, viz., provision of dual detection systems, redundancy in power supplies, redundancy in transmission media, etc.

There is a provision of power-operated lifting barriers at interlocked level crossing gates with a sliding boom to enhance reliability for improvement in train operation.

Signalling assets maintenance is planned and undertaken during Rolling Block, introduced in Indian Railways (Open Lines) General Rules vide Gazette notification dated November 30, 2024, wherein work of integrated maintenance/repair/replacement of assets is planned up to 52 weeks in advance on a rolling basis and executed.

Detailed instructions on issues related to the safety of signalling, e.g., mandatory correspondence check, alteration work protocol, preparation of completion drawing, etc., have been issued.

The system of disconnection and reconnection for S&T equipment as per protocol has been re-emphasised. Alongside, regular counselling and training of the staff is undertaken.

In view of the above measures, signalling failures have reduced by about 58% during the last 11 years. Further, as a consequence of various safety measures taken over the years, there has been a steep decline in the number of accidents, according to the release.

Safety and Welfare of Track Maintenance Employees

The following measures have been taken for the safety and welfare of track maintenance employees:

Track maintainers have been equipped with essential safety gear while working in hazardous environments. The major safety equipment, like Retro Reflective Safety Jackets (Luminous Vests), Safety Shoes, Gloves, Safety Helmet with detachable miner's light, Tricolour Light Emitting Diode (LED) 3 cell torch, Rain Coat, Winter Jacket, etc., have been provided to them.

In order to enhance efficiency and reduce the physical strain of these employees, lightweight tools and equipment like spanners, hammers, crowbars, etc., have been provided. In addition, battery/hydraulic-operated machines and automated systems have been devised for light maintenance tasks like extracting/inserting fittings, tightening bolts, lubrication of rail joints, etc., to minimise physical fatigue and improve productivity.

Mechanised maintenance of tracks using various types of Track Machines have been introduced for all types of strenuous jobs such as tamping, ballast cleaning, lifting & aligning of track, as well as grinding, cutting, and drilling of rails, etc., to reduce the manual efforts. Multi-utility/rail-borne vehicles have been provided for track maintenance to mobile gangs.

To reinforce safety practices, regular counselling and medical examinations are carried out. Regular training sessions are conducted to raise awareness about potential hazards. The "Personal Safety First" programme with proper safety protocols is conducted through seminars and workshops, where these employees are trained on 'How to stay safe while working on or near the track'.

Regular training programmes on track safety rules, use of machines/tools, first aid, etc., are conducted through Zonal Training Centres (ZTC) with practical and visual training aids for better appreciation.

As regards welfare measures for employees, they have been provided with Gang Tools cum Rest Room, Gang Huts, Toilets facilities at manned level crossing, Water bottle (2 litre, heat insulated), family accommodation to take care of education and health of dependents. Further, Risk and Hardship Allowances have been provided according to the nature of the duty of the track maintainers.

Flexibility in the duty roster as per climatic conditions and requirements is permitted. Recognition and awards for exemplary performance in safety and maintenance of tracks are done for encouragement of track maintainers.

The VHF-based Approaching Train Warning System gives an advanced warning to staff through a handheld VHF receiver device on changing the Advance Starter Signal to green for the coming train in the block section. These devices are being provided to staff working on the railway track of all routes for added safety in addition to normal protection precautions. This system is being introduced progressively across the Indian Railways network. About 340 block sections have been covered so far with this system, the release stated.

As a result of the above safety measures, there is 66% reduction in the number of deaths of railway staff during track maintenance work from 196 in 2013-14.

Railways follow a compensation mechanism under which an amount of Rs. 25 lakhs (w.e.f. January 1, 2016) as Ex-gratia lumpsum compensation is paid by the Railways to the family/dependents of an employee who loses his/her life due to accidents in the course of performance of duty.

Compensation for Death and Injury of Railway Passengers in Train Accidents

Accident victims are paid ex-gratia relief soon after an accident or untoward incident. The total amount of ex-gratia paid by the Railways to the next of kin of the deceased in train accidents during the last three years (2022-23 to 2024-25) is Rs. 30.75 Crores.

Compensation for death and injury of railway passengers in train accidents and untoward incidents, as defined under Section 124 and Section 124-A (read with Section 123) of the Railways Act, 1989, is decided by Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) on the basis of a claim application filed by the victims/their dependents before RCT and it disposes of the cases after following the due judicial process. Railway Administration pays compensation when a decree is awarded by RCT in favour of the claimant and the Railways decide to implement the decree. The compensation amount is over and above the ex gratia amount, the release stated.

The amount of compensation paid by the Railways to the next of kin of deceased in train accidents during the last three years (2022-23 to 2024-25) is Rs. 23.53 Crores.

It may be noted that the compensation paid in a year need not necessarily relate to the accidents/casualties in that year alone. The amount paid in a year depends upon the number of cases finalised by Railway Claims Tribunals (RCTs) or other Courts of Law in a particular year, irrespective of the year(s) in which the accidents have occurred.

Compensation is paid within 30 days after the receipt of judgement.

This information was provided by the Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to questions in the Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

