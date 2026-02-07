New Delhi, February 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for his visit to Malaysia which will take place over the next two days. The PM will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. The upcoming visit marks the third visit of PM Modi to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India is looking at opportunities for collaboration across the defence sector during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Malaysia, with the sale of Dornier aircraft, maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and other business representatives. ‘Great News for India and US’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Interim Trade Agreement Framework, Says It Will Boost Make in India and Jobs.

Malaysia has a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora, the third-largest in the world, and the second-largest PIO community (2.75 million). Malaysia is an important partner for India in the ASEAN and in the Indo-Pacific region and a key pillar in India's Act East Policy. The Torana Gate, situated at Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur is a gift from India to Malaysia as a mark of continued friendship between the two countries. The Torana Gate was inaugurated jointly by Narendra Modi, PM of India and Najib Razak, the then PM of Malaysia on November 23, 2015. 800 Dancers, 1 Stage: Indian Diaspora Aims for Malaysia Book of Records During PM Modi's Visit.

PM Modi Departs for Malaysia for Two Day Visit

At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, I will be visiting Malaysia, a nation with which India’s ties are deep-rooted and extensive. This visit will boost our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and enhance cooperation across sectors. Malaysia is home to a… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) left for Malaysia on a two-day trip to the Southeast Asian country. The Prime Minister said India is looking at boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership with Malaysia.… pic.twitter.com/S8TqjIbYa5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2026

India-Malaysia diplomatic ties were elevated to the status of 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' during the visit of Anwar Ibrahim to India from 19-21 August 2024. The bilateral relationship was earlier elevated to 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' in 2015 when PM Narendra Modi visited Malaysia. Diplomatic relations between the countries were established in 1957.PM Modi had also met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the margins of BRICS Summit in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil on July 6, 2025. PM Modi also participated virtually in the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit convened in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. The two Prime Ministers also interacted over a telephone call on October 22, 2025.

