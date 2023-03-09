Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAAC, a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX training, Gaming, and Multimedia organized a creative challenge titled, 'MAAC Creative League' (MCL). MAAC Creative League' (MCL) witnessed participation of more than 11400 students pan India, across 13 categories including crafts work, 3D Asset, motion graphics, 3D Avatar and game assets, photography, etc. In MAAC Creative League (MCL), a student could participate in as many categories as they liked.

The registrations began on 2nd Jan till 31st Jan, post which submissions started pouring in. The students had to upload their body of work on a dedicated portal. Every day there were student shoutouts such as 'creative work of the day' based on viewers' choice or critics' awards post-checking the authenticity of the submission.

While the category winners won cash prizes worth 12 Lakhs, 4 zonal winners within the 3D avatar category got an exclusive opportunity to visit the 'Playground 2.0 house' and interact with their favourite contestants. Playground 2.0 also co-powered by MAAC is a month-long gaming reality show full of excitement, suspense, and fun. The format of the show has 25 contestants, divided into 5 teams to battle against each other to win the crowning glory as the "Ultimate Gaming Entertainer".

MAAC Creative League is an annual competition where students of MAAC from across the country get to participate in various AVGC categories and test their readiness. As part of the curriculum, MAAC teaches its students, life skills along with core technical skills. They learn time management, working under pressure, presentation skills, teamwork, and resilience, along with technical tools and software. The students are also exposed to showcasing their skills to industry experts and have an industry interface. This curriculum helps them to transition to skilled employed professionals (SEP).

Pravir Arora, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Limited said, "MCL is both a competition and a celebration of creativity & talent (hunar) for us. The sheer number of registrations stands as testimony to the fact that every household has a latent talent (Har Ghar, Hunar). Events like these help us motivate our students and boost their confidence in their acquired skills. I would like to congratulate all the participants and winners for beautifully presenting their body of work through this creative league. MAAC is proud to be contributing to help them become skilled employed professionals and have great careers in the AVGC sector and I wish all of them the best of luck."

One of the winners of 3D Avatar category, Rahul said, "It was an exciting time for me. Of course, there was so much to learn in the competition, and going to the 'Playground 2.0 House' was one-of-a-kind experience for me and I am glad MAAC brought to me that opportunity."

While Niranjan said, "These competitions have helped me boost my confidence and excel in the skills that are helping me build my skill sets preparing me for my future jobs."

The AVGC sector in India has witnessed unprecedented growth rates in recent times, with many global players entering the Indian talent pool to avail offshore delivery of services. Further, the Media and Entertainment (M&E) Industry is expected to grow at an 8.8% CAGR by 2026. As per the experts, within the M&E Industry, the AVGC sector can witness a growth of 14-16% in the next decade. India is emerging as a primary destination for high-end, skill-based activities in the AVGC sector.

MAAC is India's leading training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 & a major brand of Aptech Ltd., MAAC has trained lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry-relevant career courses in 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students with thorough insights into the dynamics of the industry. It provides a real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others.

For further information please visit - www.maacindia.com/Default.aspx.

