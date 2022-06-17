New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/SRV): MACS Clinic, offering advanced cancer treatment in Bangalore, completes 10 years in the industry.

The clinic was established under the dynamic leadership of Dr Sandeep Nayak, a noted surgical oncologist in India.

MACS stands for Minimal Access Cancer Surgery, the technical term for Robotic & Laparoscopic Cancer Surgery.

MACS Clinic offers consultations and cancer treatment protocols to nearly 150 -200 patients monthly.

People suffering from any tumours including tumours of the adrenal glands, ovaries, breast cancer, cervical cancer, colon cancer, oesophageal cancer, gastric cancer, prostate cancer, rectal cancer, urinary bladder cancer, HIPEC Surgery, and more can seek consultation at MACS Clinic.

Cancer is a complex medical condition. No cancer is alike; hence, the treatment varies from person to person. Every cancer patient needs a customized treatment. The treatment protocol depends upon the type of cancer, the stage of cancer, and the patient's overall health condition.

Cancer is treated through various treatments viz surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other treatment modalities. The consultations available at the MACS clinic are scientific and personalized.

The patients can consult Dr Sandeep Nayak and/or with a team of expert consultants. Hence, the team of treating oncologists and medical professionals study and evaluate the results of the diagnostic tests and physical examination and suggest a single treatment or a combination of treatments, including surgery.

Today, doctors can choose a conventional open or robotic surgery, depending upon the patient's condition. Minimally invasive surgeries ensure precision in surgery, organ preservation, small scars, minimal loss of blood, faster recovery, and a minimal hospital stay. Hence, they are highly preferred and recommended.

Dr Sandeep Nayak, surgical oncologist in India who is also the pioneer of Minimally Invasive Neck Dissection (MIND) for oral cancer, Robotic-Assisted Breast- AxilloInsufflated Thyroidectomy (RABIT), Lateral Approach Modified Video Endoscopic Inguinal Lymphadenectomy (VEIL) for the groin nodes, ISR treatment for rectal cancer, and more have emerged as most effective in curing respective cancers.

The Minimally Invasive Neck Dissection (MIND), a robotic neck node dissection surgery, has proved highly reliable in treating oral and tongue cancers. In addition, the patients are discharged sooner and recover in less than half the time compared to an open neck dissection surgery. The main advantages of Minimally Invasive Neck Dissection (MIND) are safe, effective, pain-free quick recovery and nearly scarless.

The Robotic-Assisted Breast- AxilloInsufflated Thyroidectomy (RABIT) is performed to treat thyroid tumors or whenever thyroidectomy is needed. Here again, this surgery treats thyroid cancer effectively and ensures that the thyroidectomy procedure is done with precision and accuracy.

The surgical oncologist makes small incisions in the neck compared to the open thyroid surgery, which leaves an undesirable scar in the patient's neck region. Also, these small incisions are hidden and not even visible.

MACS is headed by visionary Dr Sandeep Nayak and a team of highly qualified and experienced panels of doctors, viz. Dr Bharath - Minimally Invasive & Robotic Surgery, Dr Sadhoo - Head and Neck Oncologist, Dr Devaprasad - Surgical Oncologist, Dr Ramakrishnan - Head and Neck Surgeon, Dr Reddy - Surgical Oncologist and Dr Khan - Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr Babu - Medical Oncologist, Dr Nisha Vishnu - Radiation Oncologist, Aji Joseph - Psychologist) and Dr Arunima Chandra, Tobacco Cessation Specialist. They offer comprehensive consultations to patients about their cancer treatment.

MACS Clinic believes in integrated cancer cure, and hence it focuses on offering evidence-based cancer consultations to domestic as well as international patients at affordable costs.

