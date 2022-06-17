Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's Lisa Haydon who likes making our vatavaran warmer celebrates her birthday on June 17. The yummy mummy to three gorgeous kids has disappeared from the Bollywood scenario and is currently enjoying her family bliss. Lisa married her beau Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple is going strong ever since. Since Lisa was a model before she entered the acting industry, fashion comes naturally to her. Besides her usual avatars, Lisa made it a point to make her maternity wardrobe eye-popping and she didn't disappoint. Lisa Haydon Looks Hotter Than the Tropics in Her New Photoshoot – View Pics.

While actresses earlier would hesitate to flaunt their baby bumps, Lisa went a step ahead and grabbed all the opportunity she had to flaunt it to the fullest. In fact, she decided to flaunt it with her beachwear and made a compelling case on 'how to rock a bikini with a baby bump'. Throughout her three pregnancies, Lisa's Instagram account was flooded with her baby bump pictures in bikinis and it was empowering if nothing else. While Haydon continues to enjoy her maternity bliss, we take this opportunity to reminisce all the times when she made her baby bump the highlight of all her pics! Lisa Haydon Poses with her Hubby and Two Kids for Vogue India's New Quarantine-Inspired Photoshoot (View Pics).

Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Surfing With Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

The Perfect Family Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

No One Flaunts a Baby Bump As Well As Lisa!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Such a Poser!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Water Baby With a Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Happy Birthday, Lisa Haydon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).