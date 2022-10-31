Mad Over Chicken will be launching more than 150 new outlets

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/SRV): Mad Over Chicken, one of India's renowned quick-service restaurants serving American Style Chicken, will be launching more than 150 new outlets to all chicken lovers' delight.

Currently, the brand is serving prime quality fresh food in 70+ outlets across 10 states in India.

The restaurant chain plans to open 150+ outlets by 2023. Furthermore, in the next 5 years, we have set a target to have 5,000+oulets in India and Abroad.

The outlets are opening shortly in Metro Junction Mall, Kalyan, Maharashtra, EDM Mall, Ghaziabad, Suraj Complex, Deoria UP, KW Delhi 6 Mall UP, Mau UP, AIPL Joy Street Mall Gurgaon, Urban Square Mall, Rajasthan, Venus One mall, Samastipur Bihar, DLF Cyber City Gurgaon.

With 7-8 outlets opening every month Mad Over Chicken is achieving milestones in becoming the fastest-growing American food chain in India. What makes it a must-go for all burger lovers is that it serves them 12 exotic varieties of burgers, making it a seller of one of the largest varieties of burgers starting at just Rs 49.

Selection of best quality ingredients and use of quality-checked production techniques to maintain consistency in taste and presentation of every food item is what gives Mad Over Chicken an undying demand in the hearts of chicken lovers.

Food-making processes are carefully designed to guarantee the safety and hygiene of the consumed food right from the collection of ingredients to the presentation of the food to its customers. At Mad About Chicken, it is ensured that every ingredient in general and the chicken, in particular, undergoes a rigorous process of refinement before serving.

"With an enthusiastic team dedicated to delivering the best of flavors to all devout chicken lovers, there is no doubt that Mad Over Chicken has proved itself to be the one-stop destination for a good and hearty meal. The rich blend of spices and condiments gives each of its food items a lip-smacking taste. Mad Over Chicken is growing as fast as hunger grows and we believe one of the primary reasons for it is the carefully crafted food items that drive people into an exotic aromatic world of accurately blended flavors." said Nitin Dua, Founder of Mad Over Chicken.

"Customer needs have always been a continuous priority for us at Mad Over Chicken and with the same thought, our 9 outlets are soon to be launched to make Mad Over Chicken a home ground for all chicken lovers in India. And I am sure that the market is ready to witness the change", signed off Nitin Dua.

Founded by Nitin Dua, Mad Over Chicken is an initiative of a young entrepreneurial mind, to serve uncompromisingly high-quality, exquisite, and affordable American cuisine. Since its inception, this restaurant has been witnessing immense popularity among all age groups.

Mad Over Chicken is also offering a franchisee with investments starting from 15 lakhs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MadOverChicken/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

