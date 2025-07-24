PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia], July 24: In news that's sure to make every Swiftie's wildest dreams come true, global entertainment brand Madame Tussauds today unveils its biggest figure launch to date, creating not one, but 13 brand new Taylor Swift wax figures. The figures, launching in 13 cities across four continents, will make guests feel as if they've stepped on stage at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

* Madame Tussauds Sydney's new Taylor Swift wax figure will celebrate The Tortured Poets Department era, as part of the global entertainment brand's biggest launch to date

* Download imagery and b-roll here

Also Read | Dahi Handi 2025 Festival: Maharashtra Government Announces Insurance Coverage to 1.5 Lakh 'Govindas'; Payout of INR 10 Lakh for Fatality.

This simultaneous multi-figure launch is the most ambitious in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history, reflecting Taylor Swift's standing as one of the most influential and enduring artists of the 21st century. The trailblazing star recently wrapped her record-breaking Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - selling-out 149 dates across five continents - and now Madame Tussauds marks this legacy by immortalising iconic moments from the historic tour for fans around the world.

Laura Sheard, Global Brand Director at Madame Tussauds, said: "Taylor Swift is a generational icon and a cultural powerhouse. Madame Tussauds has a centuries-old legacy of holding a mirror up to the world of fame, immortalising the profiles that are making an imprint on the day's culture. Taylor Swift's influence spans music, fashion, film, activism and even the economy. The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalise with 13 figures - Taylor's lucky number - across four continents to ensure we're reaching as many fans as possible. We just know they are going to love it as much as we do."

A team of more than 40 highly skilled Madame Tussauds artists has been working tirelessly for 14 months on the exciting project, which features each of the 13 figures dressed in a unique fan-favourite look from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. Images and footage released today reveal the Madame Tussauds Sydney figure celebrates The Tortured Poets Department era in show-stopping style.

Taking inspiration from leg two of Taylor Swift | The Eras tour, the new figure is dressed in an iconic look from British design house Vivenne Westwood - the white taffeta corseted gown is delicately inscribed with lyrics from Taylor's single Fortnight. The look is finished with matching white lace up Christian Louboutin ankle boots, donated by the fashion house, white crystal embellished gloves and bespoke microphone created by Rebel Stage Gear UK, the specialist customisation company behind the original microphones Taylor used during the tour.

Danielle Cullen, Madame Tussauds' Senior Figure Stylist said: "This is the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history which only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift. We're honoured to have worked closely with fashion houses like Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti and Etro to recreate some of the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour's most iconic looks - many of which will have special significance to the cities the 13 new figures will call home. It feels a fitting celebration to give Swifties the chance to commemorate moments from this once-in-a-generation tour in a way that only Madame Tussauds can."

Today's launch marks the biggest undertaking by Madame Tussauds since unveiling seven Harry Styles figures in 2023 and eight Lady Gaga figures in 2011. Rolling out across the world-famous entertainment brand's global estate, the new figures will appear in the Amsterdam, Berlin, Blackpool, Budapest, Hollywood, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, London, Nashville, New York, Orlando and Sydney attractions, with a touring figure kicking off its residency in Shanghai.

Following today's iconic unveiling, fans will be able to visit Madame Tussauds Sydney's new Taylor Swift wax figure at the attraction from Thursday 24 July. Keep an eye out on Madame Tussauds' social channels for more news on this historic launch.

Instagram: @tussaudssydney

Facebook: @MadameTussaudsSydney

TikTok: @MadameTussaudsSydney

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the global barometer of fame. We immortalise celebrity. By recreating iconic moments of fame, we give you the chance to mingle with the mighty, to tread the red carpet and to get up close to the stars in a way the internet can't. We cast the magic through a fusion of astonishingly life-like figures, interactive sets, and cutting-edge technology which make you feel like you are there with extraordinary people in their moments of fame. After all, we deliver experiences based on a 250-year-old legacy: that all guests should experience the thrill of feeling like they have met with fame.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-center gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)