Washington DC [US], February 23 (ANI): Singer-actor Demi Lovato is set to perform at the 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 16. The ceremony will stream on Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement comes ahead of Lovato's upcoming arena tour, It's Not That Deep, which is slated to begin in April. Lovato, a previous GLAAD Vanguard Award recipient, will take the stage at the awards ceremony, with her performance presented by Hyundai Motor America.

Also Read | Yash's 'Toxic' Expands Its World, Introduces Akshay Oberoi As Tony and Sudev Nair As Karmadi.

Actor Jonathan Bennett has been confirmed as the host for the evening. Bennett, known for his breakout role in Mean Girls alongside Lindsay Lohan, is also a GLAAD Award winner. He previously won in the outstanding film, streaming or TV category for Hallmark's The Groomsmen: Second Chances.

It has also announced that cast and creatives from the nominated pop culture phenomenon Heated Rivalry will attend the ceremony. The Jacob Tierney-directed series, starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, is nominated for outstanding new TV series.

Also Read | BAFTA 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Manipuri Film 'Boong' for Historic Win; 'A Moment of Immense Joy' (View Post).

Several prominent names from the entertainment industry are expected to be present at the event, including Camila Mendes, Cara Delevingne, Colton Underwood, Don Lemon, Kristen Wiig, Laverne Cox, Lili Reinhart, Melissa Fumero, Paul Feig, Stephanie Beatriz, Tig Notaro and Tom Daley, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the film categories, nominees for outstanding film in wide theatrical release include The History of Sound starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor, Kiss of the Spider Woman featuring Jennifer Lopez, and The Wedding Banquet, among others.

The outstanding music artist category features major names such as Lady Gaga, Elton John and Brandi Carlile for their joint record, alongside Maren Morris, Renee Rapp and others.

The 37th GLAAD Media Awards will celebrate excellence in media representation of the LGBTQ community across film, television, music and journalism, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)