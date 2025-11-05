PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, an integrated agrochemical company engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, and marketing of crop protection and biological solutions, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, which will close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform of BSE Limited.

Mahamaya Lifesciences operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Dahej, Gujarat, catering to growing domestic and international demand for agrochemical formulations. The Company's focus on advanced, safer, and eco-friendly crop protection and bio-based solutions aligns with the global shift toward sustainable agriculture.

With a diversified product portfolio covering insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, bio-stimulants, biopesticides, and biofertilizers, Mahamaya Lifesciences serves a wide base of farmers across India and exports to countries including the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Ethiopia, and the UAE. Its in-house R&D and Quality Assurance laboratories at Dahej ensure global-standard quality and compliance under BIS and FAO norms.

The Company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to fund the setup of a new technical plant, working capital requirements, equipment purchase, warehouse construction, and general corporate purposes, enabling further capacity expansion and strengthening its presence in high-growth agrochemical and bio-based markets.

IPO Details

* Issue Size: Up to 61,78,800 equity shares of face value ₹10 each

* Total Issue Size: ₹70.44 crore (at upper price band)

* Price Band: ₹108 - ₹114 per equity share

* Lot Size: 1,200 equity shares

* Post-Issue Market Capitalization: ₹266.82 crore (at upper price band)

* Listing Platform: BSE SME

IPO Timeline

* Anchor Investor Bidding Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

* Offer Opens: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

* Offer Closes: Thursday, November 13, 2025

* Listing Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025*

Share Allocation

* Anchor Portion: 17,52,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 11,76,000 Equity Shares

* High Net Worth Individual (HNI): 8,82,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII): 20,59,200 Equity Shares

* Market Maker Reservation: 3,09,600 equity shares

Utilisation of Net Proceeds

* Setting up a new technical manufacturing plant: ₹2,942.35 lakhs

* Working capital requirements: ₹1,800.00 lakhs

* Purchase of equipment: ₹375.34 lakhs

* Warehouse construction and machinery purchase: ₹252.53 lakhs

* General corporate purposes: ₹1673.78 lakhs

Offer Intermediaries

* Book Running Lead Manager: Oneview Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd

* Registrar to the Offer: KFin Technologies Ltd

* Market Maker: Mansi Share and Stocks Broking Private Limited

Management Commentary

Mr Krishnamurthy Ganesan, Managing Director of Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited, said:"Over the years, Mahamaya Lifesciences has established itself as a trusted name in the agrochemical industry through innovation, quality, and sustainability. Our integrated operations and advanced formulations enable us to deliver high-performance crop protection and biological products across markets. The IPO will support our capacity expansion and strengthen our journey toward building a globally competitive, sustainable agrochemical enterprise."

Mr Akshay Kothari, Director of Oneview Corporate Advisors Private Limited, added:"We are delighted to partner with Mahamaya Lifesciences on its public market journey. The company's strong R&D capabilities, diversified product portfolio, and export potential make it a compelling growth story in India's rapidly evolving agrochemical sector. Its focus on sustainable and bio-based crop solutions positions it perfectly for the future of global agriculture."

