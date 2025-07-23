VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: In a powerful demonstration of how innovation and inclusive development can intersect, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Bright Bus', a state-of-the-art mobile digital classroom designed and implemented by the TSL Foundation and supported by CROCS India

Also Read | Justice Yashwant Varma Cash-at-Home Row: CJI BR Gavai Likely To Recuse From Hearing HC Judge's Plea, Assures Urgent Hearing.

Launched under the patronage of MLA Prasad Lad's Mee Mumbai Abhiyan Abhiman Pratishthan, the launch event witnessed the esteemed presence of several prominent public representatives and senior BMC officials, underscoring the project's broad institutional support. Distinguished guests included MLAs Shri Satyajit Shivajirao Deshmukh (Baatish Shirala, Sangli), Shri Pankaj Rajesh Boyar (Wardha), Shri Manda Vijay Mhatre (Belapur), Shri Ram Kadam (Ghatkopar West), and Shri Parinay Fuke (Nagpur City), along with MLCs Smt. Chitra Wagh, Shri Pravin Darekar, and Shri Prasad Lad. Senior officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also graced the occasion, including Shri Bhushan Gagarani (Municipal Commissioner), Dr. Prachi Jambhekar (Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Education), and Shri Arun Kshirsagar (Assistant Commissioner, F North Ward). Their participation not only added gravitas to the inauguration but also signalled the growing convergence of political leadership and civic administration in enabling grassroots innovation for digital empowerment.

The Bright Bus is a flagship project that exemplifies the TSL Foundation's approach: designing grassroots innovations that are dignified, scalable, and backed by institutional leadership.

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 4th Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

A Model for Scalable, Politically Backed CSR Innovation

Over the past year, TSL Foundation has led a new wave of socially conscious innovations, with projects across education, healthcare, environment, and women's empowerment. From climate-controlled mobile learning labs to AI-powered water kiosks, the Foundation's work consistently garners support from state governments, high performing businesses, and multilateral institutions.

"Projects like Bright Bus showcase how technology, governance, and compassion can come together to serve those who need it most," said CM Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration.

Bridging the Digital Divide, One Community at a Time

"The Bright Bus is a reflection of our vision for a digitally empowered Mumbai--one where no child or citizen is left behind due to lack of access," said MLA Prasad Lad, "Through strategic collaborations with TSL Foundation and Crocs, we are turning intent into impact and ensuring government and private efforts reach the grassroots in real, measurable ways.

Outfitted with projectors, sound systems, 20 computer terminals, and air-conditioning, the Bright Bus will:

* Provide digital learning to children in five BMC schools each morning

* Transform into a mobile government services help desk by afternoon

* Offer digital literacy workshops, storytelling sessions, and skilling modules across Mumbai's underserved areas

"The Bright Bus is not just a classroom on wheels--it's a symbol of access, inclusion, and opportunity," said Sahil Arora, Founder & CEO of TSL Group.

Smt. Apoorva Sharma, Executive Director, TSL Foundation mentioned "With the support of Hon'ble CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis and forward-thinking partners like Crocs, we resonate the idea of CSR moving beyond compliance and into the realm of transformational impact."

This hybrid model blends education and e-governance support--ensuring vulnerable populations are not left behind in India's digital transformation.

At TSL, we believe in walking the talk when it comes to community impact. Our collaboration with CROCS on the Bright Bus represents the kind of innovation-led CSR we stand for--practical, scalable, and deeply human," said Adesh Gupta, Director-Advisory Board, TSL

About TSL Foundation

TSL Foundation is one of India's fastest-growing hybrid organizations working at the intersection of CSR consulting, grassroots implementation, and social innovation. Headquartered in Gurgaon with operations in 18+ states, the Foundation works with leading corporates, government agencies, and global partners to design and implement high-impact development programs.

To learn more about TSL Foundation's work, visit: www.tsl-india.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)