New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing state in India's automobile wholesale market in the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2025-26, leading sales in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, while Uttar Pradesh followed closely with strong numbers across segments, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, India recorded 10.39 lakh units in Q2. Maharashtra topped the country with 1.32 lakh units, reflecting its strong urban and semi-urban demand base. The PV sales in Q2 recorded a 12.7 per cent increase.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs BAN Football Match in IST.

Uttar Pradesh ranked second, followed by Gujarat (8.5 per cent), Karnataka (7.4 per cent) and Kerala (6.7 per cent). Regionally, the Western Zone led PV sales with 3.44 lakh units, according to the SIAM data. UP recorded an increase of 9.7 per cent in the PV segment.

Two-wheeler (2W) sales, at 55.62 lakh units, remained the largest category by volume. Uttar Pradesh dominated the segment with 6.93 lakh units, making it the highest two-wheeler market in the country. Maharashtra followed next, ahead of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. The Western Zone once again led the region-wise tally with 19.33 lakh units.

Also Read | Thomas Tuchel To Reach Out to Sidelined Players Over England Recall Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

In the three-wheeler (3W) category, India sold 2.29 lakh units in Q2. Uttar Pradesh led sales with 0.28 lakh units, driven by rising demand for last-mile mobility. Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka completed the top five. Differing from other segments, the Southern Zone led 3W sales regionally with 0.77 lakh units.

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales reached 2.40 lakh units, with Maharashtra firmly at the top with 0.37 lakh units (15.5 per cent increase), indicating strong freight and infrastructure-linked activity. Gujarat (9.4 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (7.9 per cent), Tamil Nadu (7.7 per cent) and Karnataka (7 per cent) followed. The Western Zone dominated CV sales regionally with 0.92 lakh units. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)