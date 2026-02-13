NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 13: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, is set to host the Manipal Global SDG Convergence - 2026 (MAGSCON-26), a landmark international conference dedicated to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The three-day event, scheduled from March 24-26, 2026, will be held at the Dr. TMA Pai Halls in Manipal.

Also Read | India's Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against Pakistan: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Colombo.

MAGSCON-26 aims to showcase and strengthen collective commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda by bringing together a diverse spectrum of global stakeholders. The conference is organised by the MAHE Quality Department and will feature academicians, policymakers, NGO leaders, community representatives, students, researchers, media professionals, industry partners, and government officials from India and across the globe.

The conference will include keynote presentations by distinguished leaders in higher education, sustainability and public policy, high-level expert panel discussions, masterclass sessions on global rankings and sustainability frameworks, and interactive forums covering all 17 SDGs. Participants will engage with thought leaders, explore real-world case studies through poster presentations, and develop pathways for impactful, evidence-based action.

Also Read | Elon Musk Slams Anthropic As 'Misanthropic and Evil' After AI Startup Secures USD 30 Billion Funding at USD 380 Billion Valuation.

The convergence is structured across three thematic tracks:

- Day 1 focuses on "Higher Education for a Sustainable Future" - driving climate action, biodiversity conservation, and coastal sustainability through the SDGs.

- Day 2 centres on "Higher Education Institutions: Catalysts for Sustainable Health" - advancing health and well-being, inclusive communities, and cultural vitality.

- Day 3 addresses "Shaping the Future of Higher Education for Sustainable Policy, Governance, Technology and Innovation" - reimagining policy frameworks, digital transformation, and innovation ecosystems to support long-term sustainable development.

Panel discussions will cover critical areas including reimagining higher education for inclusive, future-ready learning; climate action, biodiversity conservation and food security; health, well-being and community resilience; youth leadership, ethics and social innovation; CSR, sustainable technology, AI and innovation; and global partnerships and knowledge networks for accelerating the SDGs.

The conference has invited researchers, practitioners, policymakers, students, and civil society representatives to submit abstracts on interdisciplinary approaches and policy-relevant insights. The abstract submission deadline is February 16, 2026, with acceptance notifications on February 25, 2026. Early bird registration closes on March 5, 2026, with regular registration available until March 20, 2026.

Commenting on the significance of MAGSCON-26, Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, VSM, (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, stated, "This convergence represents MAHE's unwavering commitment to being a catalyst for sustainable transformation. As an Institution of Eminence (IoE) with students from over 60 countries, we have both the responsibility and the unique opportunity to convene global minds to co-create solutions that will shape a more equitable and sustainable future. MAGSCON-26 is not just a conference - it is a call to action for higher education institutions worldwide to lead the change we wish to see."

Dr. Christopher Sudhakar, Director, Quality, MAHE, added, "The Sustainable Development Goals offer a universal framework to address the world's most pressing challenges, and quality is the common thread that determines their impact. Through MAGSCON-26, we are creating a rigorous and dynamic platform that aligns academic excellence with measurable, real-world action. By convening researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and community stakeholders, we aim to enable evidence-based dialogue, share quality-driven best practices, and build sustainable collaborations that deliver tangible outcomes. This is a defining moment for higher education to demonstrate its transformative power through quality, accountability, and impact."

The event will feature networking opportunities during tea breaks, poster sessions, and dedicated interaction slots with partners and experts. A special experiential component includes a local visit to Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village and a gala dinner on Day 2 to foster informal collaboration and cultural exchange. The convergence will conclude with a valedictory session to capture key insights, commitments, and future directions.

MAGSCON-26 aspires to serve as a dynamic platform where higher education institutions and their partners build enduring collaborations and co-create solutions for an inclusive and sustainable future, enhancing MAHE's visibility as a global leader in sustainability education and action.

Registration for MAGSCON-26 is now open. For more information about the conference, abstract submission, and registration details, please visit: conference.manipal.edu/MAGSCON2026

For detailed information on MAHE's sustainability initiatives, please visit: sustainability.manipal.edu

Convener Contacts:

Dr. Vivek Pandi: vivek.pandi@manipal.edu | +91 820-29 22658Mr. Srikant R. Gumaste: srikant.gumaste@manipal.edu | +91 820-29 23653

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)