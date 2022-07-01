Gaydon [UK], July 1 (ANI/PNN): In the pursuit of everyday adventure and to challenge conventional thinking, Mahindra recently announced that it has become the first Indian OEM to adopt innovative addressing technology what3words, enabled by Alexa.

The location technology is available in the All-New Scorpio-N, launched on 27th June this year, making it the first SUV model in the world to offer what3words enabled by Alexa, with more models to be announced soon.

With voice becoming an increasingly important way that we communicate with cars and devices, this partnership will transform the in-car experience for Mahindra drivers.

Across India, street names are often duplicated, addresses can be inaccurate or confusing, and roadsides and many rural areas don't have addresses at all. It makes it hard for drivers to arrive directly exactly where they need to be. This is a problem what3words solves, it has divided the world into 3 metre squares and given each square a unique three-word identifier. For example,

///leaflets.impound.mighty will take you to a scenic spot near Forest Lake in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

what3words addresses can be discovered on a free app for iOS and Android, and on an online map. The technology is used across industries including automotive, navigation, travel, logistics, ecommerce, humanitarian and ride-hailing. It is also available in 51 languages including 12 South Asian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Urdu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Odia.

Now, customers can navigate to a rural hiking trail, a hard-to-find restaurant, and explore off road more conveniently than ever before using just three words. what3words is available offline, even in the most remote locations, so drivers can enjoy the ultimate adventure. With market-leading voice accuracy, what3words addresses can be entered by voice just like street addresses or points of interest.

By partnering with what3words, Mahindra makes navigation simple, hassle-free, and more efficient for drivers across India.

Commenting on the partnership, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, "Our collaboration with partners comes with a customer centric focus towards creating an enriching and engaging experience for our discerning urban and tech savvy customers who are looking forward to an authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUV. With the world's first integration with what3words integrated with Alexa in an SUV, we want our Scorpio-N customers to experience the true spirit of adventure, taking the ownership experience to the next level."

Chris Sheldrick, CEO and Co-founder of what3words adds: "Mahindra is renowned for making journeys exciting; providing an experience like no other. With what3words, drivers can arrive at any precise location whether it's off the beaten track, an unsung beach or simply to a newly built apartment complex with seamless navigation."

what3words began operations in India in 2019, and is now accepted across a number of platforms including TVS Motor, Triumph Motorcycles, Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz. Companies such as Imagine Online, Nirmalaya, TWF Flours, Evocus H2O & Dorje Teas have also adopted the technology so their users can input what3words addresses into their checkouts for hassle-free deliveries. DriveU, one of the largest driver aggregator platforms in India, uses what3words so drivers and riders can save precise drop-off and pick-up locations.

Lots of Airbnb and Homestays of India hosts use what3words to help visitors find their home, and guests at Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, Ama Stays & Trails by IHCL & The Fern Hotels & Resorts can find the what3words address of the exact property entrance on their booking confirmation. BVG Mems Dial 108 and Medulance use what3words to shorten incident response times in an emergency.

Download the free what3words app (iOS and Android), or discover what3words addresses on the online map.

