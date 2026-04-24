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Agency News Agency News India News | UP: Fire Breaks out at Electronics Showroom and Warehouse in Hardoi Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The fire official said that the initial findings suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit. Items such as ACs, refrigerators, beds, and washing machines were damaged in the incident.

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): A fire broke out early Friday morning at an electronics showroom and warehouse in the Sandi area of Hardoi, prompting a swift response from fire services. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Fire Officer Sushil Kumar said, "At approximately 1:45 am, a fire was reported at Punit Bajpai's furniture shop in the Sandi area. Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. As the fire intensified, three additional units were requested. A total of five fire tenders worked to contain the blaze, which was fully extinguished after nearly three hours of continuous water pumping. No casualties were reported."

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He added that initial findings suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit. Items such as ACs, refrigerators, beds, and washing machines were damaged in the incident.

The owner of one of the showrooms said that he received a call from a boy at a nearby store, who was manufacturing beds, informing him to reach immediately, as a fire had engulfed his shop.

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He said that by the time he reached the spot, the loss was estimated at around ₹4-5 lakh. His uncle also arrived shortly after, attempted to control the fire, and informed the fire brigade. However, he alleged that there was a delay in the arrival of fire services, by which time the blaze had spread further. The exact circumstances behind the spread of the fire remain unclear.

In a separate incident, a multi-vehicle collision near Barkha Ghuman Baisod Balay Hill under the jurisdiction of Drumandganj Police Station in Mirzapur claimed the lives of 11 people, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 8:30 pm. According to police, a truck collided with a car, an SUV, and a trailer, following which the SUV and the car caught fire.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information and initiated rescue operations with the help of locals. Traffic in the area has been brought under control, and further legal action is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)