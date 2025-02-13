VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the launch of Phase 2 of Mahindra Vista, India's first Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project in Kandivali East, Mumbai. This phase introduces 599 premium residences with a potential pre-sales value of almost Rs1,200 crore. All units come with balconies, designed to meet the evolving aspirations of urban homebuyers.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Working in Private Company in Sector 9 Hangs Self From Ceiling Fan Inside Office, 1 Employee Held.

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited said, "Mahindra Vista's unprecedented success with Phase 1 generating Rs800 crore in just three days, is a testament to the trust our customers place in us. This overwhelming response and basis customer demand, we have preponed the phase 2 launch. At a time when environmental consciousness is reshaping choices, our commitment to sustainability has deeply resonated with homebuyers. The success of Mahindra Vista highlights Mumbai's growing preference for responsible living and strengthens our resolve to create a greener fu3ture."

Spread across 7.74 acres, Mahindra Vista exemplifies sustainable living with a low tower footprint of under 12% and expansive green spaces. This includes 1.92 acres of landscaped greens on mother earth and an additional 1.6 acre podium top adorned with a signature-designed colonnade and an infinity-edge pool. Residents will also enjoy a state-of-the-art, biophilic-roof clubhouse spanning 28,000 sq. ft., alongside high-street retail, and convenient shopping options.

Also Read | 'You Are Forcing Me': Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns of 'Severe Consequences' Over Chaos in House (Watch Video).

Located in Kandivali East, Mahindra Vista enjoys proximity to key infrastructure and connectivity advantages. Residents will benefit from easy access to Akurli Road, the upcoming DP Road, and major transportation networks, including highways, rail, and metro services. Overlooking the serene Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the project offers a unique blend of tranquility and urban convenience.

About Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. ('Mahindra Lifespaces') brings the Mahindra Group's philosophy of 'Rise' to India's real estate and infrastructure industry through thriving residential communities and enabling business ecosystems. The Company's development footprint spans 39.44 million sq. ft. (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations. Mahindra Lifespaces' development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the 'Mahindra Happinest®' brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra' brands, respectively. The Company leverages innovation, thoughtful design, and a deep commitment to sustainability to craft quality life and business growth.

As a pioneer in Net Zero homes in India, Mahindra Lifespaces is committed to building only Net Zero homes from 2030 onwards. The company has already launched India's first three Net Zero residential developments: One Net Zero Energy and two Net Zero Energy+ Waste, showcasing its dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. With a 100% Green portfolio since 2014, the Company is working towards carbon neutrality by 2040 and actively supports research on green buildings tailored to climatic conditions in India.

Mahindra Lifespaces® is the recipient of over 90 awards for its projects and ESG initiatives. Learn more about Mahindra Lifespaces® at www.mahindralifespaces.com

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)