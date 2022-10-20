Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, through its continued efforts towards sustainable development, has been recognized as a leader amongst global residential developers by GRESB, the leading global ESG benchmark for Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments. Mahindra Lifespaces has also achieved 1st rank in Public Disclosure for the third consecutive year, a 5-star rating in Development Benchmark with a score of 97 out of 100, and a 4-star rating in the Standing Investments benchmark with a score of 81 out of 100 amongst residential developers in Asia. Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, "We are delighted with the acknowledgment and the Global Sector Leadership status received from GRESB. The recognition also instils confidence in our customers, partners, and other stakeholders, all of whom are growing more aware of the ESG efforts and impact of our business. With a 100% green portfolio since 2014, we have been a pioneer of green developments in India and are committed to developing only Net Zero buildings from 2030 onwards." GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization that provides actionable and transparent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. GRESB provides validated ESG performance data and peer benchmarks for investors and managers to improve business intelligence, industry engagement and decision-making.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd ('Mahindra Lifespaces') brings the Mahindra Group's philosophy of 'Rise' to India's real estate and infrastructure industry through thriving residential communities and enabling business ecosystems. The Company's development footprint spans 32.14 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

Mahindra Lifespaces' development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the 'Mahindra Happinest®' brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra' brands respectively. The Company leverages innovation, thoughtful design, and a deep commitment to sustainability to craft quality life and business growth.

The first real estate company in India to have committed to the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), all Mahindra Lifespaces' projects are certified environment friendly. With a 100% Green portfolio since 2014, the company is working towards carbon neutrality by 2040 and actively supports research on green buildings tailored to climatic conditions in India. Mahindra Lifespaces® is the recipient of over 80 awards for its projects and ESG initiatives.

