Mumbai, October 20: A partial eclipse of the Sun will occur on October 25, 2022, which will be visible in some parts of India. Apart from India, this celestial event will also be visible in the regions of Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, North Indian Ocean.

In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most places. Reportedly, the celestial event will last for 1 hour 45 minutes and will be able to view in western and central parts of India. Meanwhile, in the extreme western cities, like Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji, the eclipse will last for more than an hour. Solar Eclipse of October 25, 2022: Know Surya Grahan Timings and Places That Will Get To Witness the Incredible Astronomical Event

Live Streaming of Solar Eclipse:

However, it should not be forgotten that watching an eclipse with the naked eye could be disastrous. Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness. Solar Eclipse 2022 Indian Superstitions: From Avoiding Cooked Food to Restricting Pregnant Women To Step Out; Peculiar Surya Grahan Myths & Legends That Are a Thing of Past and Present.

How to Watch Solar Eclipse Safely:

The only safe way to view the eclipse during its partial phases is to wear eclipse glasses. Do not substitute regular sunglasses for eclipse glasses.

The celestial event can also be viewed safely with the help of eclipse filters.

Don’t look directly at the sun. Never look at the sun without proper solar filters during the partial phases of the eclipse.

Pinhole projection is also a safe way to view the sun in an indirect fashion. Just make a hole on a piece of cardboard that will project the sun's image onto a piece of paper after facing it toward the sun and holding a second card three or four feet behind it in its shadow.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not exactly aligned and the Sun appears to have a dark shadow on a small part of its surface. The next solar eclipse that will be visible from India will occur in 2032.

