Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyderabad-based Maiwir Engineering - an innovative, steel-composite design, fabrication and construction company, has put together a patented construction technology that reduces the construction cost by at least 20 per cent and construction time by as much as 60 per cent.

This is a huge sigh of relief for the Indian infrastructure industry that is reeling under the pressure of high input costs and cost escalations owing to time overruns because of various domestic and global factors.

Recently, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), India's premier defence research organization partnered with Maiwir Engineering as a structural steel design and build contractor to design and build a 7-story research facility at Aeronautical Development Establishment Campus at Bengaluru, for the indigenous development of fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This building was completed in a record 45 days, effectively contributing toward realizing the Prime Minister's vision of 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat'.

Maiwir Engineering System is composed of horizontal members (Composite truss beams) and vertical sections (piers), which can be used either separately or as a part of the system depending on the required standards. It is a global, effective and advanced solution that can cater to the fast-growing infrastructure segment like high-rise buildings (commercial and residential), data centres, bridges, airports, seaports, hospitals, educational institutions, recreational centres, and renovation and conservative restoration. It is a successful alternative to traditional building methods, as its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and design efficiency provide a significant added value.

Speaking about the company, Sarath Parupalli - Managing Director, Maiwir Engineering Pvt Ltd said, "We are the only company in the country today that has changed the way we build infrastructure in a more sustainable and efficient way from buildings to bridges with our design-build concept in a short span of time. Our innovative solutions reduce construction costs by 20 per cent and construction time by 60 per cent. We are well equipped with wide-ranging expertise to undertake projects of all sizes with a single source responsibility from design to manufacturing to execution under a single umbrella. Our high quality and innovative design solutions help clients optimize their risks, cost overruns, claims and project timelines."

"Our main area of focus in the near future is Highrise Buildings and Urbanization. Just like our mission to Mars, the mission to build can happen at a fraction of the cost with local material and a skill-developed team and we shall target and improve the Country's GDP growth with infrastructure development and spending. Over the past 3 decades, there has been a jump shift in construction technology in India, especially in steel structures related to design concepts, erection methodology, manufacturing, section profiles, codal provisions, etc. Evolution of composite structures is one such revolution, which has gained significant importance and is geared to replace conventional construction techniques," Sarath Parupalli added.

Maiwir Engineering has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a total working capacity of 75,000 MT per annum. This will soon be scaled up to 1,20,000 MT per annum. Maiwir Engineering also has many manufacturing partners across India, the Middle East & Europe to cater to all the global demands. Maiwir Engineering offers a complete design-to-build model with services like structural design analysis, drafting & detailing services, peer review services, BIM consulting and erection services. Besides its wide range of advanced services, Maiwir Engineering provides detailed information on sustainable solutions for effective usage of materials for life enhancement, vibration isolation in seismic zones, and crucial factors that help enhance the quality and integrity of the structures.

