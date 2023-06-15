NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15: MANA, a renowned real estate firm headquartered in Bengaluru, has acquired a sprawling 9 acres of prime land in Sarjapur Road where it aims to come up with designing premium and luxurious living spaces that would be decidedly unequaled. This strategic move aligns with the company's vision to broaden its horizons in East Bengaluru, where it has already established a commanding presence.

With this latest acquisition, MANA is poised to create premium and luxurious residential properties in Sarjapur that embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle and exceed customer expectations, which is the cornerstone of the company's core values. The procurement of this expanse of land follows MANA's recent other land acquisitions. The goal is to strengthen its market position and meet the demands of its discerning clientele while delivering unparalleled value and fostering sustained growth.

With a vision to expand its footprint in Bengaluru, MANA has set its sights on developing the most premium and luxurious apartments in the heart of the city, providing residents with a unique blend of sophistication, style, and living comfort. At the heart of the company's mission is a dedication to enhance the standard of living of its residents. To fulfill this goal, MANA places a strong emphasis on crafting nature-driven projects that nestle within expansive, sylvan landscapes. The upcoming Sarjapur apartments are set to boast an exquisite architectural design that seamlessly blends green living, proximity with nature, unrivaled comfort, supreme luxury, and unparalleled convenience.

Over the past 23 years, MANA has gained wide acclaim for its tagline 'Live Brilliantly'. Speaking about the acquisition, Kishore Reddy, CMD and Founder, MANA, said, "We are excited to announce MANA's acquisition of nine acres of prime land in Sarjapur, which represents a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver exceptional living experiences to our customers. The project aims to retain the existing flora and fauna around the property and provide a unique living experience that builds a deep connection with nature. With this acquisition, we can serve our new customer base that is eagerly waiting for MANA properties in this region as it is an IT Hub. We are committed to leveraging our expertise in designing space with a high element of nature, and project management, to deliver world-class living spaces that meet the needs and aspirations of modern-day homebuyers."

MANA is a cutting-edge real estate brand that has cemented its position as a pivotal force in the realm of property in Bengaluru and beyond. Its unwavering focus on superior quality and excellence has been instrumental in establishing its reputation as a leader in the real estate industry. Recently, MANA has made significant strides in its expansion and growth initiatives. The procurement of this expanse of land in Sarjapur follows MANA's other land acquisitions, reflecting the brand's uninterrupted north-bound course of business. Recently, MANA acquired 4.9 acres of premium land in Jakkur, leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven strategies to expand its reach further in North Bengaluru. The location of these luxurious apartments is strategically positioned to offer unparalleled convenience and accessibility, providing easy access to some of the city's leading employers and business centers, making it a top choice for tech-savvy young professionals looking to optimize their daily routine and pursue their personal passions.

Apart from its strategic location, the new luxury apartments also boast of unparalleled design and top-of-the-line amenities. "We have spared no expense in ensuring that every aspect of these homes exudes luxury and sophistication," Kishore Reddy added.

MANA, founded in 2000 by D. Kishore Reddy, has evolved over the past two decades to become a revolutionary force in the real estate market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is expanding across business verticals, including property development and construction, with plans to expand its footprint to Hyderabad.

With a commitment to green living, MANA has built a wealth of expertise in design, construction, and development, spanning across a spectrum of entry-level homes (through its brand, MACASA) to premium and luxury homes. The company's mission is to provide future-forward living that blends nature with dream spaces, using imagination to engineer homes for the next generation of homebuyers.

MANA's tagline, 'Live Brilliantly', encapsulates the company's multidisciplinary approach to design, blending tomorrow's technologies with today's reality. With more than 8 million sq. ft developed to date, MANA consistently delivers innovative, high-quality homes that exceed customer expectations.

