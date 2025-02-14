PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (NSE: MANAKCOAT, BSE: 539046), is one ofthe leading coated metal products manufacturer and exporter. Specializing in Pre-painted Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel in both coil and sheet forms, has reported its Unaudited financials forQ3 & 9M FY25.

Also Read | WEGO88(??88) – ??? ??, ??, FAQ.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

Also Read | UP Shocker: Couple End Lives After Argument Over Attending Wedding in Bijnor.

- Total Income of Rs 207.83 Cr, YoY growth of 7.05%

- EBITDA of Rs 17.25 Cr, YoY growth of 22.25%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 8.30%, YoY growth of 103 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 5.01 Cr, YoY growth of 23.70%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 2.41%, YoY growth of 32 Bps

- EPS of Rs 0.67, YoY growth of 13.56%

9M FY25 Key Financial Highlights

-Total Income of Rs 579.81 Cr, YoY growth of 2.44%

- EBITDA of Rs 45.88 Cr, YoY growth of 15.51%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 7.91 %, YoY growth of 90 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs 10.35 Cr, YoY growth of 67.48%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.79 %, YoY growth of 70 Bps

- EPS of Rs1.39, YoY growth of 54.44%

Key Highlights for Q3 & 9M FY25

-In 9M FY25 Metal products contributed Rs 562.03 Cr and other products contributed Rs 11.71 Cr

- For 9M FY25 Exports contributed Rs 221.74 Cr, which is 34% of the total revenue, whereas domestic revenue contributed Rs 357.99 Cr, which is 66% of the total revenue.

- The production of galvanized steel increased by 10.34% YoY in Q3 FY25.

- The production of pre-painted steel grew by 32.40% YoY in Q3 FY25.

- The revenue share from pre-painted steel sales rose to 75.10% in Q3 FY25, up from 61.40% in Q3 FY24.

- Export revenue increased by 87% YoY to Rs96.73 Cr in Q3 FY25.

- The revenue share from exports rose to 41% in Q3 FY25, compared to 25% in Q3 FY24.

- Secured a Rs200 Cr export order from the European market.

- The company maintains a strong export order book of Rs350 Cr as on date.

- The Alu-Zinc technology upgrade project is in its advanced stages.

- Land identification and due diligence are underway for the captive solar power plant project.

Commenting on the performance Karan Agrawal Whole Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited said, "We are pleased with our Q3 FY25 performance, which reflects strong revenue growth, improved profitability, and an expanding global footprint. This growth has been driven by enhanced operational efficiency, strategic initiatives, and a continued focus on high-value products.

Our emphasis on pre-painted steel remains a key driver of success, with a growing revenue contribution, reinforcing our shift towards value-added offerings. This transition not only strengthens our margins but also aligns with evolving industry demands. Additionally, strong production growth across both galvanized and pre-painted steel highlights our manufacturing excellence and the increasing market demand for our products. Exports continue to be a significant growth catalyst, with a notable increase in international sales, further strengthening our position in key global markets. A strong export order pipeline underscores our leadership in quality and reliability.

To support future expansion, we have successfully secured fresh equity capital, which will be utilized for capacity enhancement, technology upgrades, and investments in greener energy and sustainability initiatives. Our ongoing Alu-Zinc technology upgrade will enhance product durability, competitiveness, and pricing power, while our plans for a captive solar power plant reflect our commitment towards environmental energy efficiency."

Q3 FY25 Key Business Highlights

Approves Fundraise

Approve the preferential issue of 2,07,00,000 fully convertible warrants at Rs65 per warrant, raising Rs134.55 Cr to fund debt reduction, capacity expansion, and a technology upgrade. Increase Alu-Zinc Coated Steel capacity to 1,80,000 MTPA and Pre-painted Steel to 2,36,000 MTPA.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)