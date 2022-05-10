Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 10 (ANI/GPRC): Ahmedabad-headquartered Mangalam Information Technologies Pvt Ltd., has been accredited with Great Place to Work certification. The ISO 27001:2013 certified company was awarded certification in the High-Performance Cultural category.

"Our employees are the vital assets in our journey to redefine the IT landscape. At Mangalam Information Technologies, we have undertaken several initiatives to attract, nurture and retain talent. We have also instituted several measures to foster a women-friendly culture as women comprise 30 per cent of our workforce. We believe that employee wellness, learning and development are the key to maximizing the employee experience and creating a positive impact on the growth of the business, said Shrishti Bhandari, Executive Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Mangalam Information Technologies Pvt Ltd.

To foster a people-centric culture, the company has instituted best-in-class practices such as organization-wide SOP for people and process management, personal and process training through online resources, an in-house library, and sessions with industry experts. The company also has stringent 3-step HR testing along with a 3rd party verification to hire the best talent and provide them with growth opportunities.

"This organization is a unique and great place to work because of very supportive management that celebrates different cultures. It makes efforts to keep all employees' morale high. I also like that it has a lot of respect for the Indian army's contribution to the country," said an employee of Mangalam Information Technologies.

Mangalam believes in building a strong work culture and pride for the organization and achieves this goal through inter-department employee engagement activities and an open-door policy. Other initiatives include health insurance, annual health checkup, anti-sexual harassment policies, a hybrid work environment, rewards and recognition programs, etc.

Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. Mangalam Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has created a Great Place to Work FOR ALL their employees by excelling on the five dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

Founded by Madhvi Bhandari, a seasoned IT professional and entrepreneur, Mangalam Information Technologies has established itself as a one-stop BPM solutions provider. With a team of 400+ employees, comprising 30 per cent women, the company provides a host of services to the legal, healthcare and IT industry globally.

