PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25: In the spirit of Childhood Cancer Day 2026's theme 'Demonstrating Impact: From Challenge to Change', Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur hosted a special event celebrating the resilience of childhood cancer survivors, their families, and the united fight turning cancer challenges into triumphs. The gathering emphasized that while every cancer journey is unique, the global community stands united against the disease, especially for curable childhood cancers.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: 54-Year-Old Man Dies After Drinking Contaminated Water in Bhagirathpura, Locality Gripped by Health Panic.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest - Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN, MLA, Malleshwaram, Mr. Kannan, Operations Coordinator, Tiara Kids NGO, Dr. Manish Rai, Zonal Director, Manipal Hospitals, and Dr. Kshitija Kulkarni, Regional Head, Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals. They were joined by a team of expert doctors from Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, including Dr. Vinay Munikoti Venkatesh, Consultant - Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and BMT, Dr. Neelesh Reddy, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, and Dr. Satish Kumar A, Consultant Hematology and Hemato Oncology. The event honored brave cancer survivors and their parents who shared inspiring stories of hope and recovery.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Vinay Munikoti Venkatesh stated, "Most childhood cancers are curable, thanks to scientific breakthroughs. When it comes to the treatment aspect, it's all about teamwork - from community awareness to expert hospital care. Modern treatments are safer now; chemotherapy is now far more tolerable with fewer complications. Early diagnosis and timely referrals to specialized centres remain the cornerstone of care, as it helps us allow these little warriors to come out of the disease and be part of society as normal individuals."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Government Begins Disbursement of January Instalment of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN addressed, "I'm honoured to be part of this event as we gather here today to celebrate our little cancer survivors. It is also important to recognize that parents play an important role in the recovery. The strength of such parents is an inspiration to the entire society. We hope we can bring more awareness of childhood cancer, while reducing the stigma surrounding it, so treatment can be availed much earlier."

Mr. Kannan highlighted the importance of collaborative care and financial support, stating, "We are associated with 27 Hospitals across South India, and in our association with Manipal Hospitals, with Dr. Vinay's team, we have helped 4 children's families finance their medical treatment in a span of the last 6 - 8 months. In the coming years, we hope to support more children with this disease and help them overcome it."

Dr. Neelesh Reddy emphasized the progress in pediatric oncology outcomes and noted, "With prompt treatment at specialised centres, childhood cancer cure rates in India are reported to be 94.5% when treated early, on par with global standards. Today, our focus extends beyond cure to ensuring minimal side effects and normal life expectancy. Along with medical care, parents must also focus on lifestyle discipline during and after treatment. Reducing excessive screen time and encouraging healthy habits is important, as India's pre-diabetic population is rapidly rising. Our goal is to help children grow into healthy, responsible individuals."

Dr. Satish Kumar A spoke about the emotional and social dimensions of cancer care. He added, "Cancer affects not just the child but the entire family. What truly matters is that we are united in this journey as a community and should pledge our support. The strength and bravery shown by these kids are commendable. The most important medicine, however, is hope, and I reiterate that the kids are not defined by their diagnoses, but by courage, hope, and their resilience."

The most touching moments during the session came from the young cancer survivors who attended alongside their families, symbolising courage, resilience, and the power of timely treatment. Parents of kids who have undergone bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy shared words of positivity mixed with emotional adjustments that had to be handled during the journey. These stories are a reminder for us that childhood cancer is not the end of the journey, but the beginning of a stronger, hopeful future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919971/MH_Childhood_Cancer_Day_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919972/MH_Childhood_Cancer_Day_2.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)