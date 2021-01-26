Bengaluru [India], January 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Surgery does not stop the strong-willed in pursuing their passion. This Republic Day, Manipal Hospitals honour Bengaluru-based Pooja Bajaj, a self-driven, ardent motorcyclist and entrepreneur who underwent a devastating surgery in Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road and bounced back on her feet to pursue her passion.

Symbolising the hospital's motto 'Life's On', Pooja Bajaj was back on her bike within 26 days after facing a serious accident that crushed her entire collar bone. Her surgery was done only after six days at Manipal Hospitals, and multiple titanium plates, bolts and screws covered 85 percent of her right shoulder. Her passionate persona is sure to inspire the youth in taking all that life can throw and have perseverance to accomplish their dreams.

This Republic Day, Manipal Hospitals also highlight that India has proved yet again to the world that our country's healthcare infrastructure is far superior and advanced than ever. Today, the country has another reason to celebrate, as the nation stands on par with the western countries in successfully developing and distributing a vaccine for the ongoing virus.

On this special occasion, Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, said that, "This year's Republic Day celebrations has a completely different sentiment compare to the previous years. With the outbreak of the pandemic last year, it left the country rattled and hesitant to even dream of a Republic Day celebration. With the successful vaccine roll-out, today, we are delighted and honoured to celebrate our nation's progress in the healthcare infrastructure and strength to face the global pandemic."

