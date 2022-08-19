Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 19 (ANI/PNN): Manohar Capital Markets Limited, a leading supplier of yarn in Surat, has announced the launch of its speciality yarn product--Bi Shrinkage Yarn (BSY)--at the fourth edition of 'Yarn Expo 2022,' organised by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) for three days beginning August 20.

Manohar Capital will be one of the exhibitors at the fourth edition of the international trade show 'Yarn Expo 2022,' which will be held beginning August 20 at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) in Sarsana, Surat.

BSY yarn is created by spinning together POY and FDY, resulting in differential shrinkage in yarn, commonly referred to as BSY or ITY. Unique yarn components are combined in a controlled process to achieve the desired results to produce a unique feel of fabric.

"We are launching our speciality yarn at the SGCCI's Yarn Expo 2022," said Deepak Tayal, promotor of Manohar Capital. "BSY yarn has a wide range of applications, including Burkha fabrics, Abaya, Trousers, dress material, ladies tops and bottoms, saris, and so on."

Manohar Capital Markets Ltd. (Global Solution Provider) is a leading yarn supplier based in Surat, Gujarat, India. Late Manohar Tayal founded the company in 1971 as Manohar Trading Co., which was renamed Manohar Capital Markets Ltd in 1995. The company is currently led by his two sons, Deepak Tayal and Alok Tayal. With outstanding project commitments, working speed, quality practices, and the overall approach to the company, the company has established a reputable name for credentials.

