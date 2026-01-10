VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: The Chronicle Factory has announced the appointment of Manoj Kumar as its Managing Director, effective January 2026 The appointment marks a significant leadership milestone as the company prepares for its next phase of creative and operational growth.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 10, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

At 33, Manoj Kumar brings a combination of creative depth, production experience, and strategic thinking to the role. A media graduate from Sikkim Manipal University, his professional journey reflects a strong foundation in storytelling, visual craft, and hands-on execution across multiple formats.

Prior to his elevation as Managing Director, Manoj Kumar served as Project Head at The Chronicle Factory, where he oversaw key projects, managed production workflows, and coordinated between creative and operational teams. During this period, he played a central role in translating ideas into structured deliverables and strengthening internal coordination.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Why Salary Hikes Are Yet to Be Notified and What It Means for DA.

His progression within the organisation reflects a leadership path built on responsibility and results. As Project Head, he worked closely with writers, directors, and production units, gaining first-hand insight into the realities of content development, timelines, and scale.

Beyond his work within the organisation, Manoj Kumar has built a long-standing career as an independent writer and has previously worked in television production, including experience as an Assistant Director. His multidisciplinary background informs his approach to leadership and content strategy.

As Managing Director, Manoj Kumar will oversee the company's strategic direction, operations, and creative expansion. His responsibilities include strengthening original content development, refining production systems, nurturing creative talent, and identifying new opportunities across film, digital, and emerging media formats.

The company has expressed strong confidence in Manoj Kumar's ability to guide The Chronicle Factory through its next chapter, with an emphasis on structured growth, creative integrity, and long term impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)